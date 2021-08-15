Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Public Schools To Host Virtual Community Talk Back On Monday

CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will hold a community talk back on Monday.

Superintendent Anthony Hamlet will host the virtual event.

He will discuss transportation issues and the back-to-school plan.

The virtual meeting comes after Hamlet said they would delay the start of school by two weeks to September 8.

He says they do not have enough bus drivers, and there are concerns about masking in buildings without air conditioning.

The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the district’s website and Facebook page and will also be available to watch here .

