Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Why These Investors Are So Bullish On Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings

By Adam Eckert
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrZsc_0bSHy9ud00

The CNBC investor panel on Friday discussed NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) ahead of its upcoming earnings report.

Nvidia is the "gold standard" in the semiconductor space, Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe said.

The company is a leader in data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, he said: "It's a must-own."

The expectations for the company going into earnings are extremely high, but Snipe said he expects NVIDIA to report strong numbers.

O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary called NVIDIA the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) of the semiconductor sector. He agreed with Snipe and said "it's a must-own name."

"Every single sector of the S&P 500 is using their products and services. They are the reason you can digitize, they optimize digitization," O'Leary said. "They are basically the infrastructure of the new America 2.0 digital direct-to-consumer business in every aspect of it ... I don't know how you can't own it."

Nvidia is scheduled to announce its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Aug. 18.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia has traded as high as $208.75 and as low as $109.58 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed Friday up 1.4% at $201.88.

Photo: courtesy of NVIDIA.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin O'leary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Standard#Investors#Cnbc#Nvidia Corp Lrb Nasdaq#Nvda#O Shares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Related
StocksBenzinga

'Fast Money' Picks For August 23

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour recommended a long position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS: INDA). Nadine Terman wants to buy Adyen Unsponsored Netherl 50 ADR (OTCMKTS: ADYEY). Pete Najarian said Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) has got a lot more room to the upside. He is...
StocksBenzinga

How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE:BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tony Zhang's Salesforce Trade

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is reporting earnings on Wednesday and Tony Zhang said on CNBC's "Options Action" it is going to be another strong quarter for the company. The stock has been trading in a range for most of the year, but it managed to break out above the range in the last couple of days. Zhang expects to see a continuation of the move higher after the earnings and he thinks the stock could reach $270 or $280.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,731 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksCNBC

Top Wall Street analysts say these stocks are long-term buys

As earnings season draws to a finale, investors' eyes are focused on how the second half of 2021 will look. Be it a contagious new Covid-19 variant causing lockdowns, shifting e-commerce trends changing consumer behavior, or vacation seasonality determining the fate of the travel industry, the factors affecting our financial future are unpredictable. To gain an edge, many investors take into consideration the ratings put forth by the top performing financial analysts. TipRanks makes this possible for the everyday investor by organizing these updated ratings into an easy-to-read format.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Mike Khouw's Advanced Auto Parts Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested investors should consider a bullish options strategy in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) ahead of earnings. The company is going to report earnings on August 24. Khouw said options premiums are slightly elevated going into earnings so he wants to take advantage...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mike Khouw Weighs In On Alibaba

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that what the Chinese government has been doing lately has largely made Chinese stocks uninvestable. This is hard because Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is trading around 15 times 2023 EPS estimates. For the company that is growing as fast as Alibaba is growing, it looks very, very cheap, said Khouw.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Strengthening Positions In The Segment Of Professional Visualization Leads NVIDIA Shares To New Heights

In its Q2 report, Nvidia Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) beat expectations for revenue and earnings growth. Management has given a strong forecast for July-September 2021. NVIDIA sales increased 68% YoY, 3% above analyst consensus. Adjusted diluted EPS, on the other hand, fell 52%, beating the market-wide forecast by 2%. The gaming segment remains a key growth driver: revenue from this segment increased by 85% YoY to $ 3.06 billion. Management highlighted strong demand dynamics for the recently unveiled GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti solutions (RTX, DLSS performance boosts, Reflex and Broadcast), which have expanded the product line to the high end and complemented flagship products.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Five Below

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Five Below evaluate the company at an average price target of $255.83 with a high of $300.00 and a low of $234.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where Equinix Stands With Analysts

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 14 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Equinix evaluate the company at an average price target of $900.93 with a high of $942.00 and a low of $850.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Tesla

Looking at Q2, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned $1.31 billion, a 120.88% increase from the preceding quarter. Tesla also posted a total of $11.96 billion in sales, a 15.1% increase since Q1. In Q1, Tesla earned $594.00 million, and total sales reached $10.39 billion. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Changes in...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Flywire

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Flywire evaluate the company at an average price target of $43.22 with a high of $53.00 and a low of $39.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Electronic Arts. The company has an average price target of $165.8 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $142.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For First Solar

Within the last quarter, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for First Solar. The company has an average price target of $90.6 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $53.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About eBay

Analysts have provided the following ratings for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 7 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for eBay evaluate the company at an average price target of $76.29 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $63.00.

Comments / 0

Community Policy