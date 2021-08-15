Far Cry VR is a fun and sweaty ‘dive into insanity’ before Far Cry 6 – but it’s not really a Far Cry game

The developers have announced that Far Cry 6 will present a large and living world. It will not need player influence to function. The developers of Far Cry 6 have been boasting for quite some time about how big the world featured in the game will be and how many possibilities it will offer us. But Ben Hall, the man behind the Yara Island project, confessed that it's not just a matter of scale. The virtual state is to be a fully functioning world, which lives its own life and is not dependent on the actions of the player. In an interview for Gamereactor he revealed how the idea for the game looked like.