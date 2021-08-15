Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Far Cry VR is a fun and sweaty ‘dive into insanity’ before Far Cry 6 – but it’s not really a Far Cry game

By Gerald Lynch
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gaming baddies don’t come much more unhinged than Far Cry 3’s Vaas Montenegro, coming at you like Batman’s Joker if he’d got a tropical paradise suntan instead of applying factor 100 sunscreen in some dingy Gotham alleyway. It’s set to be a big year for Vaas – he’s definitely returning for Far Cry 6’s upcoming DLC packs – and may even feature in the campaign in some as-yet-uncertain way. And now he’s starring in the Far Cry franchise’s first foray into virtual reality.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

TechRadar

TechRadar

12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Vr#Vr Headset#Far Cry 3#Far Cry 6#Dlc#Oculus#Osvr#Ui#Time Crisis#House#Far Cry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Far Cry 6 World Will Run Itself Independent of the Player Character

Far Cry 6’s developers are really going above and beyond to make sure you know the game is a living, breathing open world that will ebb and flow around the main character of Dani Rojas. The developers have put a high premium on emergent gameplay that unfolds on its own, and a new interview shows how much work they’ve put into a world that’s “running by itself.”
Video GamesIGN

Far Cry VR: The Unique Virtual Experience You Can't Play at Home

Far Cry VR is a free-roam VR game that can't be played in your home on an Oculus Quest, PSVR or Valve Index headset. Instead, you must go to a special location where VR magic transforms a room the size of a whole apartment into Far Cry 3's exotic, pirate-controlled island. This allows up to eight people the freedom to walk around and explore huge areas that simply can't be done within the confines of your furniture-filled living room.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Zero Latency Sees Ticket Sales Increase 40% Thanks to Far Cry VR

After a very tough year, the location-based entertainment (LBE) is starting to bounce back with new venues and attractions opening up including some major videogame IP’s landing. One of which was Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity, a collaborative effort between Ubisoft, Zero Latency and nDreams. Today, the LBE company has revealed ticket sales have spiked thanks to the videogame as well as announcing a new investor to aid expansion plans.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Best Games of 2021… So Far

It’s only just hit August and we’ve already had some incredible games. So, before a ton of games are released over the holiday season, we’ve decided to look back at the greatest titles of 2021. Will your favorite make our list?. What a year it has been. We’ve been taken...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Player Will Not be the Center of the World in Far Cry 6

The developers have announced that Far Cry 6 will present a large and living world. It will not need player influence to function. The developers of Far Cry 6 have been boasting for quite some time about how big the world featured in the game will be and how many possibilities it will offer us. But Ben Hall, the man behind the Yara Island project, confessed that it's not just a matter of scale. The virtual state is to be a fully functioning world, which lives its own life and is not dependent on the actions of the player. In an interview for Gamereactor he revealed how the idea for the game looked like.
Video GamesTechRadar

Far Cry 6 release date, trailers, news and rumors

Far Cry 6, the next instalment in Ubisoft's popular Far Cry series, is due to land on consoles and PC this October. In a serious departure from the rural America setting of Far Cry 5, Far Cry 6 will take us to a "tropical paradise frozen in time" called Yara. Yara is controlled by dictator Anton Castillo (played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito), who aims to restore the island paradise to glory with help from his son, Diego - through any means necessary. However, a revolution is taking place in Yara which aims to take down Castillo. Players will step into the shoes of protagonist Dani, who is revolutionist taking the fight against Castillo's regime.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon – Classic Edition rated by the ESRB

It looks like Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon – Classic Edition will see a standalone release. A rating for Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon – Classic Edition has popped up on the ESRB’s website, awarding the game a Mature rating. Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon – Classic Edition is, of...
Video GamesSiliconera

Clannad Collaboration to Appear in Higurashi When They Cry Mobile Game

For a limited time, a Clannad collaboration will appear in Higurashi When They Cry Mei. Details regarding the collaboration are currently scarce. However, the Clannad and Higurashi When They Cry Mei collaboration will begin on August 13, 2021. Additionally, a trailer has been released leading up the collaboration event. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition, Listed and Ranked in Europe

The age classification body in Europe (ESRB) has ranked the comeback of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. It will do so under the nickname Classic Edition for the platforms PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. Its appearance on the website clearly confirms its arrival soon, although Ubisoft has not yet commented on it.
Video Gamesfictiontalk.com

Far Cry 3 and Games That Try to Do Everything

Until recently, I had never played Far Cry 3. I’d heard a lot about it, the charismatic villains, the beautiful yet hostile island etc. And so, during the latest Steam sale, I picked it up and gave it a go. Things got off to a good start. I escaped the pirate camp, slaughtered a few wild animals, and shot a few men in red shirts. It was good fun, if unremarkable. But once the map opened up, something changed. A sudden ennui hit me like a lead weight and I felt absolutely no motivation to continue. I then shut the game down and uninstalled it. And what’s more, I don’t regret it. I knew there and then that I would never return to the Rook archipelago.
Video Gamesxda-developers

Today only: Get Far Cry 5 on PS4 and Xbox One for just $10

Far Cry is one of Ubisoft’s most well-loved series, spanning five (soon to be six) mainline installments with open-world regions and a handful of spinoffs. The latest main entry is still Far Cry 5, and if you haven’t had a chance to play it yet, Best Buy is discounting both the PS4 and Xbox One versions to $9.99. That’s close to the lowest-ever Steam price of $9.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Far Cry 4 - Valley of the Yetis System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-750 2.66GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 955. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5850 1024MB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460. Processor: Intel Core i5-2500S 2.7GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 290X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680. RAM: 8 GB. HDD: 30 GB.

Comments / 0

Community Policy