Historically Speaking: 245th anniversary of Ezra Lee's Turtle

Norwich Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate on the night of September 6, 1776, a bizarre object bobbed in the water in New York Harbor off the stern of the HMS Eagle, the flagship of Admiral Richard Howe. The tiny submersible, called the Turtle, was piloted by Sgt. Ezra Lee of Lyme. The plan was for Lee to attach an explosive to the underside of the Eagle. On that night, Lee had the hard work of trying to operate the hand-operated controls and foot pedals to propel the sub into position next to the ship. Six tiny glass windows at the top of the sub had provided natural light during training operations, but those were of no use on this dark night. There was also a fairly strong current off of Governor’s Island as the Hudson River’s downstream wrestled with the incoming tide from the Atlantic.

