Thinking of getting a new home loan? Check these items off your list first. There are plenty of good reasons to swap your existing home loan for a new one via a mortgage refinance. For one thing, today's refinance rates are so competitive that you could lower your monthly payments substantially by getting a new mortgage. Also, refinancing will allow you to alter the terms of your mortgage -- such as the length of your repayment period -- so that your loan works better for you.