Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

This Beautiful 2.5-Acre Botanical Garden In Arkansas Is A Sight To Be Seen

By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by 
Only In Arkansas
Only In Arkansas
 8 days ago

Bigger isn’t always better – and you’ll find proof at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden (emphasis on the botanical garden part). It’s just 2.5 acres, so it’s one of the smaller botanical gardens in Arkansas. But don’t assume its small size makes it any less stunning.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8EAC_0bSHxcC800
Immerse yourself in history AND beauty at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden in Bentonville.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzw9p_0bSHxcC800
The building that now serves as the museum was once the home of the Peel family.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlduA_0bSHxcC800
Still filled with period pieces and artifacts from the 1800s, just as it was when the Peels occupied it, the museum offers a unique peek into the past.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYOHN_0bSHxcC800
But it’s not just the museum that gives visitors a taste of the past. There’s also the botanical garden that surrounds the Peel Museum.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVB3s_0bSHxcC800
The 2.5-acre botanical garden is made up of seven gardens.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjCJl_0bSHxcC800
And though all the gardens are inspired by the Victorian era, each is very different.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRHNp_0bSHxcC800
As you walk the grounds, you’ll find an heirloom apple orchard, rose garden, herb garden, perennial garden, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qwlA_0bSHxcC800
The variety of gardens means that beauty is always in bloom - no matter the season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goBhJ_0bSHxcC800
Between the bevy of blooms and immense history, Peel Museum and Botanical Garden is bound to make a lasting impression.

For more information, call The Peel Museum and Botanical Garden at (479) 273-3636. You can also visit The Peel Museum and Botanical Garden website or Facebook page.

So, did you know about this gorgeous botanical garden in Arkansas? Ever visited? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This is just one of the beautiful botanical gardens in Arkansas. Click here to read about another that’s a nature lover’s dream come true.

Address: The Peel Museum & Botanical Garden, 400 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712, USA

Comments / 0

Only In Arkansas

Only In Arkansas

5K+
Followers
378
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arkansas is for people who LOVE the Natural State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botanical Gardens#Acre#Facebook#Ar 72712
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Take A Trip Back To The 1950s With A Visit To The Spark Café And Soda Fountain In Arkansas

If you weren’t lucky enough to experience the 1950s the first time around, we’ve got some great news – all is not lost. You can still get a taste of the decade at The Spark Café. Modeled after soda fountains of the past and decked out in retro décor, it’s the next best thing to […] The post Take A Trip Back To The 1950s With A Visit To The Spark Café And Soda Fountain In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas

If farm livin’ is the life for you, book a stay at Ozark Valley Bison Farm! The real-working farm is home to an Airbnb – but not just any Airbnb. The farm’s cozy accommodations have earned it recognition as the most unique Airbnb in Arkansas.   Well, what do you think? Are you ready to […] The post Nestled On A 200-Acre Bison Farm, This Is The Most Unique Airbnb In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas

Some establishments have been around for so long that they hold a special place in the hearts of residents. That’s surely the case with Bruno’s Little Italy. Having been a part of the Arkansas culinary scene on and off (but mostly on) since the 1940s, it’s a state staple. And for many, it’s known just […] The post Family-Owned Since The 1940s, Step Back In Time At Bruno’s In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic German Pastries At Ludwig’s Bakery In Arkansas

Did you know you can get a taste of Germany right here in Arkansas? It’s true – and it’s all thanks to Ludwig’s Bakery. Using real German recipes, it’s THE place to go for Deutschland desserts. Not sure if you’re a fan of German pastries? That’s okay; the bakeshop serves up a slew of sweets, […] The post Sink Your Teeth Into Authentic German Pastries At Ludwig’s Bakery In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Arkansas

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Arkansas Spots

If you’re looking for the perfect summertime adventure, look no further! We scoured the state and found some hidden spots that you’ll definitely want to seek out this season. From lesser-known waterfalls to a picturesque winery, these secret sites are sure to make your summer unforgettable. So, did you know about these hidden gems in […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Arkansas Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Sip Wine While You Read At This One-Of-A-Kind Bookstore Bar In Arkansas

Nothing pairs quite as well as wine and…a good book. The combo may be hard to come by, but it’s exactly what you’ll find at Two Friends Bookstore. That’s right; it’s a bookstore that serves wine! It’s honestly hard to say which is better – the variety of books or the bevy of beverages. For […] The post Sip Wine While You Read At This One-Of-A-Kind Bookstore Bar In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

One Of The Most Incredible Small Businesses In Arkansas, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge Is A Haven For Big Cats

Here at Only in Arkansas, we spend a lot of time lauding our state’s beautiful natural assets: the parks, rivers, mountains, forests, and abundance of outdoor recreation that make the Natural State so special. Implicit in the natural wonders of Arkansas, of course, is its wildlife; both the creatures native to Arkansas and those who, for whatever circumstances, now call it home. This is where the story of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas begins.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

Little Portion Bakery Is Part Of A Beautiful Arkansas Monastery And You Have To Visit

You don’t have to join a monastery to eat like a monk. Instead, all you have to do is pay a visit to Little Portion Bakery. Part of a monastery, the setting couldn’t be more idyllic. Of course, the main reason to visit the bakery is its slew of homemade goodies, which are billed as […] The post Little Portion Bakery Is Part Of A Beautiful Arkansas Monastery And You Have To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

There’s A Monastery Hidden In Arkansas And You’ll Want To Visit

Monasteries aren’t something you’d normally associate with Arkansas. However, there are actually a few beautiful monasteries in Arkansas – and Subiaco Abbey is one of them! Boasting great architecture and landscaped grounds, it’s stunning! Luckily, it’s open to the public for tours, so you can see it for yourself. Well, what do you think? Are […] The post There’s A Monastery Hidden In Arkansas And You’ll Want To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

8 Weird Laws That Actually Exist In Arkansas

We’re probably all pretty familiar with some of those illegal things in Arkansas. Like drunk driving. However, did you know that there are also some really weird laws in Arkansas that might leave you scratching your head? Sure, the Natural State has its fair share of jokers and oddballs, but isn’t it weird to think […] The post 8 Weird Laws That Actually Exist In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

A Little Shop On Top Of A Mountain, Ozark Country Market Is An Arkansas Must-Visit

Turn your next shopping trip into an unforgettable adventure with a visit to Ozark Country Market. Like a country store and farmers market rolled into one, the “little market on top of a mountain” is stocked with goodies galore. You don’t want to pass this place up! For more information, call Ozark Country Market at […] The post A Little Shop On Top Of A Mountain, Ozark Country Market Is An Arkansas Must-Visit    appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy