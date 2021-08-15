This Beautiful 2.5-Acre Botanical Garden In Arkansas Is A Sight To Be Seen
Bigger isn’t always better – and you’ll find proof at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden (emphasis on the botanical garden part). It’s just 2.5 acres, so it’s one of the smaller botanical gardens in Arkansas. But don’t assume its small size makes it any less stunning.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For more information, call The Peel Museum and Botanical Garden at (479) 273-3636. You can also visit The Peel Museum and Botanical Garden website or Facebook page.
So, did you know about this gorgeous botanical garden in Arkansas? Ever visited? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!
This is just one of the beautiful botanical gardens in Arkansas. Click here to read about another that’s a nature lover’s dream come true.
Address: The Peel Museum & Botanical Garden, 400 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712, USA
Comments / 0