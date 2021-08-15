Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Star Trek: Funny Worf Spinoff Pitched by Silicon Valley Producer

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Michael Dorn has his pitch to bring back his Star Trek character Worf in a new show, Silicon Valley producer Graham Wagner pitched his version of what a Worf spinoff could be, and it's something a bit lighter than Dorn's take. The New York Times recently profiled Alex Kurtzman, the producer in charge of the Star Trek television franchise, who recently extended his tenure through a new contract with ViacomCBS. The article reveals that Wagner pitched Kurtzman on a Worf spinoff that Kurtzman describes as "incredibly funny, poignant and touching." He didn't say whether there was any hope of Wagner's idea moving forward -- there's already five Star Trek shows in production, with a Section 31 spinoff ready to take the place of the first series to end its run -- but Kurtzman is putting few limits on what Star Trek could be during his run captaining the franchise ship.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Person
Prodigy
Person
Michael Dorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Silicon Valley#The New York Times#Federation#Trek Movie#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Gates McFadden would take over Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard tells the story of Jean-Luc Picard’s life after he left Starfleet, and up until season one debuted, he had just been living his life on his vineyard. Of course, viewers needed to see more than just a former Admiral puttering around amongst grapes so the action and adventure began. And the series got renewed for seasons two and three, with season two set to be released next year. After that, we’ll get a third season as it was being filmed simultaneously with the second. But we don’t know how much longer Patrick Stewart will play Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, although there have been rumors about more seasons of the series. Should Stewart desire to leave this role behind for good, though, Gates McFadden told Inverse she would happily slip into the role of Captain Picard.
TV & Videoscbslocal.com

Star Trek Voyager Documentary

A new documentary is taking an inside look at the fan favorite series Star Trek Voyager. We talk to the director of the series about this upcoming documentary.
TV & Videosimdb.com

What Secrets Will Netflix Reveal About Bob Ross? Mysterious Teaser Promises an Untold Story

Netflix is revealing the dark side of Bob Ross' rise to fame. Or, at least, that's what we're assuming since the trailer for the upcoming documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed reveals very little about the actual movie. In the teaser released on Tuesday, Aug. 17, ominous music plays over a black-and-white image of the painter, with the title, "We want to show you the trailer... But we can't." Then, an unidentified man's voice says the words, "I've been wanting to get this story out for all these years." And that's it. That's the extent of the 35 second teaser to the film, which premieres Aug. 25. The doc's...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Where Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry's Impact Is Felt The Most In Newer TV Shows, According To His Son

Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry would have turned 100 years old this August, and while it's been nearly 30 years since his passing, his legacy has survived and thrived through his work in science fiction (among other things). Roddenberry's influence has been prevalent in many Trek shows, films, games and more over the years, and his metaphorical fingerprints are especially easy to spot if you know what you're looking for like his son Rod Roddenberry does.
Den of Geek

Which Star Trek: Voyager Characters Are Returning For Prodigy?

The Star Trek universe is alive with possibility, as it moves forward with several new Paramount+ TV series in the coming years. However, it is not forgetting the franchise’s 55-year history in the effort. Its new series are very much grounded in characters, settings, and themes Trekkies have long-loved. This includes Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming animated TV series created by The LEGO Movie‘s Kevin and Dan Hageman. The Nickelodeon-produced TV show will see Kate Mulgrew reprise the role of Captain Kathryn Janeway—kind of. Who else from the Star Trek: Voyager cast will be reuniting with Mulgrew? Here’s what we know so far…
Behind Viral Videoskiss951.com

Tom Cruise Deepfake Creators Start A New AI Company

Earlier this year, videos of Tom Cruise started popping up on TikTok of the actor doing some uncharacteristic things like doing impressions of a turtle coming out of its shell, playing a short rendition of Dave Matthews Band’s “Crash Into Me” and a fascination with bubblegum lollipops to name a few.
TV SeriesArs Technica

Star Trek: Lower Decks still understands what makes Trek tick

By the end of the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the show was my favorite of the three Trek series that had premiered on Paramount+ (née CBS All Access) since Discovery brought the franchise back to TV in 2017. Some of that is definitely rooted in nostalgia. Lower...
Moviesblcklst.com

Page One: “Star Trek” (2009)

Screenplay by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, based on TV series created by Gene Roddenberry. You may download the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
TV & VideosComicBook

CSI Star William Petersen Hospitalized While Filming Spinoff Series

Actor William Petersen, who is best known for his work as Dr. Gil Grissom on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after a health scare on the set of CSI: Vegas. The news was initially broken by TMZ, with the outlet reportedly that he fell ill while working on the upcoming CBS series this past Friday, and requested a break. An ambulance was reportedly called on Petersen's behalf, and he was taken to a nearby medical facility, but is reportedly now out of the hospital in better condition. It is unclear exactly what caused Petersen's illness, although TMZ hints that it could have been overexertion or exhaustion.
soundtrack.net

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan - Remastered

Disc 1: Star Trek II - The Wrath of Khan - Remastered. 4. The Eels Of Ceti Alpha V / Kirk In Space Shuttle* 3:57. 16. Battle In The Mutara Nebula (Film Version) 8:11. Disc 2: Star Trek II - The Wrath of Khan - Remastered. 1. ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK ALBUM:...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

This Controversial Steven Spielberg Film Is Dominating HBO Max

Can a love letter to gaming and pop culture dominate the charts years after release? The answer, apparently, is yes. Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One is currently the most popular movie on HBO Max since last Friday. Released in 2018, FlixPatrol reports that the movie has been the top film on the streaming service in all but one of HBO Max’s international markets since Aug. 4.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek Needs Live-Action Series with Alien Lead: Young Worf & More

It's hard to believe that despite the 55-year history of Star Trek with its 11 series, nine of which are live-action that we never had an alien species become the lead. I mean there's a wealth of diverse species that became a part of Starfleet, but no non-humans were ever the main focus. Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Archer, Janeway, Burnham, and Pike are all human character leads. I think we're about due for a change if those like Akiva Goldsman, Michelle Paradise, and Alex Kurtzman are open to expanding the franchise even more on the live-action front. I have two examples that are easy to sell. Of course, I'm talking about Worf and Dax.
TV Series/Film

The Best ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Jokes, According to the Show’s Cast

Star Trek: Lower Decks has earned scorn from certain corners of the Internet, who refuse to even consider the thought of a comedic Trek show. But I genuinely love the way the series – which focuses on the lower decks crew of an unimportant Starfleet ship, far away from the epic action taking place on the bridge of more esteemed ships – embraces the core of what makes Star Trek great while also having plenty of time for ridiculous jokes.
TV SeriesCNET

Star Trek could have got an 'incredibly funny' Worf show

We know him as a battle-hardened warrior torn between two cultures, but apparently he's also a pretty funny guy. Star Trek: The Next Generation's tough and grumpy Worf was apparently the subject of a pitch for a new Star Trek show that would have been "incredibly funny, poignant and touching."
StarTrek.com

Prop Store Announces Star Trek: Discovery Auction

Star Trek fans, rejoice! Prop Store, the world’s leading auction house of original movie props, costumes, and memorabilia – in association with ViacomCBS Consumer Products – announced today the first-ever online auction to feature original costumes, props, art, and more from seasons one and two of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy