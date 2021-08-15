Star Trek: Funny Worf Spinoff Pitched by Silicon Valley Producer

Star Trek: Picard tells the story of Jean-Luc Picard’s life after he left Starfleet, and up until season one debuted, he had just been living his life on his vineyard. Of course, viewers needed to see more than just a former Admiral puttering around amongst grapes so the action and adventure began. And the series got renewed for seasons two and three, with season two set to be released next year. After that, we’ll get a third season as it was being filmed simultaneously with the second. But we don’t know how much longer Patrick Stewart will play Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, although there have been rumors about more seasons of the series. Should Stewart desire to leave this role behind for good, though, Gates McFadden told Inverse she would happily slip into the role of Captain Picard.