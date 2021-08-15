Star Trek: Funny Worf Spinoff Pitched by Silicon Valley Producer
While Michael Dorn has his pitch to bring back his Star Trek character Worf in a new show, Silicon Valley producer Graham Wagner pitched his version of what a Worf spinoff could be, and it's something a bit lighter than Dorn's take. The New York Times recently profiled Alex Kurtzman, the producer in charge of the Star Trek television franchise, who recently extended his tenure through a new contract with ViacomCBS. The article reveals that Wagner pitched Kurtzman on a Worf spinoff that Kurtzman describes as "incredibly funny, poignant and touching." He didn't say whether there was any hope of Wagner's idea moving forward -- there's already five Star Trek shows in production, with a Section 31 spinoff ready to take the place of the first series to end its run -- but Kurtzman is putting few limits on what Star Trek could be during his run captaining the franchise ship.comicbook.com
