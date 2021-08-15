Quick Hits: Tuuomala, 1990 Redraft, Keenan and More
1) The Flyers announced on Saturday that they have signed 2021 second-round pick Samu Tuomaala to an entry-level contract. The Oulu, Finland native tore up the Under-18 World Championships in Texas this spring with 11 points (5g, 5a) in seven games. He split last season between the Finnish J20 level and Liiga with Kärpät Oulu. Recently, he was selected by the OHL's Sudbury Wolves with the 31st overall pick of the CHL Import Draft.www.hockeybuzz.com
