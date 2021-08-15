Campus returns to life as thousands of students move back in
Residence hall move in began Friday at the University of Georgia, with nearly 5,600 students checking into 22 residence halls and 20 apartment buildings across campus so far. More than 250 student volunteers, 600 student employees and 250 professional staff members were on hand to welcome students and their families Friday through Sunday—days when students have scheduled arrival times for move in—a process focused on managing parking and traffic congestion, trash and recycling, as well as lines for elevators.news.uga.edu
