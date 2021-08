Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for “Toma,” Dragan Bjelogrlić’s biopic about Serbian singer Toma Zdravković, which closes the Sarajevo Film Festival. “Toma” is a portrait of the iconic singer-songwriter, who was born in the former Yugoslavia and was known as much for his music as his bohemian way of life. Released 30 years after his untimely death, the film will have its world premiere Aug. 20 at several open-air locations across Sarajevo. Told through parallel storylines, “Toma” charts Zdravković’s rise from humble, small-town beginnings to his place as one of the most beloved recording artists of his time,...