Sundays are usually the days that I cover MLB, but I’ll be taking care of Saturdays for the next couple of weeks. Like Sundays, Saturday slates tend to have games spread throughout the day. The good news is that most are at night, with five coming between 4-7 ET. We’ll focus on the 10 games that begin at 7 ET, though, and it should make for a fun slate. There’s a lot to discuss, though, so let’s get into it!