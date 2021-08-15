Cancel
Health

Mental Health Clinics Angle for a Spot in Biden Budget Bill

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — An innovative program to help people with mental health and substance abuse problems is being primed for a major expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens struggles with drug use, depression and anxiety for many Americans. Community behavioral health clinics offer 24/7 services to catch people falling into...

Health
Politics
Democratic Party
KETV.com

Proposed amendment to Omaha City budget would fund mental health services

At Community Alliance, the nonprofit's values hang proudly on the walls. "This one, in particular, shows the partnership with families," said Aileen Brady, CEO of Community Alliance. Community Alliance provides a wide range of mental health services. Now, city council president Pete Festersen wants to give $90,000 to the organization,...
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Bozeman-based virtual mental health care clinic growing around the region

A new mental health clinic in Bozeman that provides virtual intensive outpatient programs for adolescents is growing, expanding into other states and looking to add another 30 employees. Launched in September, Charlie Health‘s physical location is in the Osborne Building in downtown Bozeman, but the mental health clinic serves patients...
Louisville, KYmountain-topmedia.com

Bill would excuse student absences for mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An Eastern Kentucky lawmaker wants to allow students to be excused from school for mental health reasons. Republican state Rep. Bobby McCool, of Van Lear, has joined with Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner, of Louisville, is sponsoring the bill. “Anxiety and depression were concerns before the pandemic,” McCool...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Top GOP Senator Orders Change in Election Integrity Plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania's Senate said Friday that he is putting a different senator in charge of an "election integrity" undertaking and removed a senator who had made waves by aiming to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President...
Seattle, WAseattleschools.org

Mental Health Services

During these uncertain times you might find that you're in need of support. If you are 13 or older, you are able to contact mental health providers and receive confidential services. Students have access to mental health and health services through the school-based health center located at their or a...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Online Mental Health Literacy

Psychoeducation provides information about mental health conditions and treatments. Online sources can propagate misinformation about mental health, so readers should be aware of the sources they seek out. People can improve mental health literacy by assessing data sources and quality and comparing multiple online resources. This blog about the intersection...
Sioux Falls, SDwestrivereagle.com

Political Voices: Mental health matters

In a country where every year there are more than forty thousand suicides and sixty thousand drug overdose deaths, mental health matters. Our nation has overlooked mental health for too long. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for South Dakotans, which is heartbreaking, unacceptable, and why we must do more.
HealthPosted by
CBS Chicago

Pritzker Signs Bills For First Responders To Better Access Mental Health Services And Strengthening Scott’s Law

CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor JB Pritzker signed three more bills Thursday in an effort to better protect the state’s first responders. In addition to strengthening Scott’s Law, the state is making mental health services easier to access for paramedics, police and firefighters. “Our first responders face intense physical and mental health challenges every sing day on the job. We want our first responders and their loved ones to know the signs to know what they need and most importantly, to how to get help,” Pritzker said. Starting January 1, courts have more options to hold Scott’s Law violators accountable. New language in Scott’s Law also clarifies a driver’s responsibility when their vehicle enters an emergency zone. Emergency professionals experience higher rates of PTSD and depression than the general population. Governor Pritzker signs a package of legislation that improves the physical safety and mental health of first responders in Illinois. https://t.co/yOcsn1UsD4 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 12, 2021
HomelessThe Eagle Times

Community mental health contracts extended during pandemic

Here are the latest developments regarding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic:. New HampshireCommunity mental health centers are getting more money to provide crisis intervention services to uninsured and underinsured children and adults along with health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The Executive Council on Wednesday approved the renewal of...
Maynard, MAWorcester Business Journal

EmpiraMed’s mental health digital treatment chosen for clinical trial

EmpiraMed Inc., a digital health technology company in Maynard, was chosen by Happify Health to perform a clinical trial of a prescription digital therapy to treat depression and anxiety, according to a Tuesday press release. The clinical trial would put the digital therapy under the consideration of U.S. Food &...
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Push to vaccinate Americans intensifies with mandates

There's an intensifying push to vaccinate Americans. Some Maryland music venues hope a new policy will help entice those holding out from getting their shots to change their mind. Starting Oct. 17, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed inside Merriweather Post Pavilion, the 9:30 Club and other IMP-owned venues. Children younger than 12 and adults who have medical reasons to not get vaccinated are exempt.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

COVID-19 and mental health: The impact

A systematic review of research into the mental health issues that frontline healthcare workers and others experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic finds that the burden of mental health symptoms is high. The report includes the effects of the pandemic on healthcare workers, children and adolescents, and COVID-19 patients with other...

