Turns out Chicago Justice was canceled for being too much like Law and Order

Chicago Fire has a reputation for delivering cliffhangers at the ends of seasons that can be quite literally killer, and the final episode of Season 9 concluded with a grand total of four characters' lives in very real jeopardy. Between the circumstances that mean the survival of the entire Squad is far from guaranteed and Fire's history of killing off major characters in premieres, it's time to consider whether somebody is doomed when Season 10 premieres – and whether that would be a good thing.