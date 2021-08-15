Lip Protection without Breaking the Bank
Summer is in full swing. This season we will welcome the cookouts, pool parties, and beach vacations that we missed last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The vaccines have offered the chance to have some normalcy in pandemic times. As we equip ourselves with tools for virus protection, sun protection, and rain protection; it is important that we pay special attention to our lips. Our lips are vulnerable to cancer. Lip cancer falls under the category of oral cancer which affects 40,000 people each year. Sun exposure is a known risk factor for this condition so when you pack your pool and beach totes this summer, don’t forget the lip protection.thecincinnatiherald.com
