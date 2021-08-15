Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Lip Protection without Breaking the Bank

By Beauty
Cincinnati Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is in full swing. This season we will welcome the cookouts, pool parties, and beach vacations that we missed last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The vaccines have offered the chance to have some normalcy in pandemic times. As we equip ourselves with tools for virus protection, sun protection, and rain protection; it is important that we pay special attention to our lips. Our lips are vulnerable to cancer. Lip cancer falls under the category of oral cancer which affects 40,000 people each year. Sun exposure is a known risk factor for this condition so when you pack your pool and beach totes this summer, don’t forget the lip protection.

thecincinnatiherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lip Balm#Sun Protection#Breaking The Bank#Sunscreen#Spf#Vanicream Lip#Sun Bum Mineral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Oils That Will Banish Wrinkles, Brighten Dark Circles, and Give You Glowing Skin

Want to reap the benefits of pricey oil-infused anti-aging creams and products for skin? Then go straight to the source. Anti-aging skin products often contain potentially toxic chemicals like parabens and artificial fragrances, but you don’t need all that to get a glowing, smooth complexion. You can find the best skin healing ingredients right in nature, and there are a few products out there that preserve their purity so that you’re getting all the good stuff without the extra. Check out our recommendations below.
Skin CareABC Action News

Summer Products for hair, skin and lips

It’s August and we're halfway through summer. Kids are back in school and most of us are sweltering in the weather and burnt out. Beauty expert Mickey Williams is here to help us perk back up with some tips, for frizzy hair, 45-second mani-pedis, and some skin and lip saviors.
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

11 best lip balms with SPF that will nourish and protect your pout

We’re continuously reminded about the importance of sun protection for our face, but what about lip SPF? Just as the sun can impact on general skin health, it’s equally crucial to safeguard lips against UVA and UVB rays.The skin on our lips is delicate and sensitive, so a decent balm can offer a moisturising coating that will not only protect them against burning and peeling, but ensure a barrier against harmful sun damage, and help avoid chapping or dryness.How we testedWe tested several SPF lip balms over four weeks, applying the formulas to our pout at different times of day....
MakeupPosted by
Us Weekly

Want Glossy Lips? Shoppers Say This Ilia Lip Oil Is Their ‘Go-To’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The matte lip trend certainly had its moment — and don’t get Us wrong, we still love the look — but these days, we’re all about the glossy aesthetic! Swiping on a subtle lip gloss is ideal for everyday wear, especially while rocking natural-looking makeup.
MakeupRefinery29

3 Ways To Wear Lip Gloss Without Looking Like A ’90s Throwback

The year is 2000 and you're taking your time choosing between a cherry-flavoured rollerball lip gloss and Lancôme's Juicy Tubes. Not lurid like shimmer eyeshadow or doll-esque like baby pink blush, a quick swipe of gloss is subtle enough to qualify as no-makeup makeup but the impact is there — and it makes you feel like an adult.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

These Are the Best OTC Retinol Creams and Serums, According to Dermatologists

If your dull skin, dark spots, or fine lines have been making you toss and turn, retinol cream may just be calling your name. Over the years, retinol has emerged as a skin-care juggernaut, thanks to its many anti-aging benefits and powerful effects on transforming skin. But in a sea of over-the-counter products and overly-hyped marketing, it can be tricky to separate what’s fact from fiction regarding this buzzy ingredient. In order to find out what’s the best retinol cream for you, let’s start with some of the basics first.
Skin Caretheeverygirl.com

These Glowy Skincare Products Will Replace Your Foundation and Concealer

Makeup artists, beauty gurus, celebrities, editors—we still have days where slathering on a face of makeup is entirely out of the question. There’s not enough time every day to go full beat, and even applying foundation, concealer, and a little powder alone can be a chore sometimes. But that doesn’t mean we don’t want to look our best, so instead, we look to skincare. On the days you forgo makeup, opt for a slew of luxurious, glowy skincare products that make your skin look just as good as it does when you wear makeup.
Skin Careyoubeauty.com

Beauty Products That Are Hot Girl Summer Approved

“Hot Girl Summer” is a term being thrown around all over the internet. Whether you are single, taken, or in a complicated situation, let’s not forget that Hot Girl Summer is all about being the best version of yourself, and doing it just for you!. It’s like that we have...
Hair CareMic

The 4 best hair vitamins for faster hair growth

When you've tried trims, masks, or scalp-stimulating products and your hair simply doesn't seem to want to grow, the best hair vitamins for faster hair growth can help to nourish strands from the inside out. Still, it's important that you choose one that's well-suited to your needs and contains high-quality ingredients. That's why I got in touch with two experts for more guidance: Andrea Paul, M.D., a medical advisor to the brand Illuminate Labs, and Kasey Nichols, N.M.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and medical contributor to RaveReviews.org.
Skin CareElite Daily

The Best Night Creams For Acne-Prone Skin, According To A Derm

Regardless of your skin type, a good night cream is a skin care staple — even (and sometimes especially) if you’re prone to frequent breakouts. That said, it’s important that you don’t just use any old moisturizer, since the wrong (or right) ingredients can make all the difference. According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav, who spoke with Elite Daily for this article, the best night creams for acne-prone skin contain active ingredients like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or retinol, which can help clear out your pores, absorb excess oil, and exfoliate your skin as you sleep. “Nighttime is a great time to add actives,” Dr. Yadav explains. “At night, skin isn’t exposed to UV rays, and being able to apply actives during this time allows ingredients to work to their full potential.”
Skin CareElite Daily

The Best Overnight Face Masks

Overnight face masks are one of the most indulgent ways to pamper your skin before you sleep, not to mention a clever way to wake up to radiant skin if you can’t be bothered to do a full-on routine in the morning. But how to choose the right one for you? Well, that all depends on your skin goals. The best overnight face masks typically come in two forms: nourishing, moisturizing masks that are akin to amped-up night creams, and exfoliating masks that, similar to a face peel, resurface and purify your skin while you sleep.
Skin Caresalonpatrick.com

Weekly Lip-Care Routine

When your lips feel good- they look good. Avoid Chapped, Cracked Lips. Your lips never get a break from exposure, so it's important to keep them hydrated . Lips can easily become intensely chapped and cracked if you ignore taking care of them. Step 1: EXFOLIATE. For a daily exfoliant...
Skin Caresalonpatrick.com

New! bareMinerals Lip Care Products

Salon Patrick’s best selling bareMinerals skincare line now has lip products!. AGELESS PHYTO-RETINOL LIP MASK + AGELESS PHYTO-RETINOL LIP TREATMENT. Lip Mask- A clean, vegan lip mask with a plant-based retinol alternative that gently renews lip appearance, while hydrating and significantly improving the look of fine lines for soft, smooth lips. Powered by Phyto-Retinol, a natural plant-based retinol alternative that’s as effective as retinol — but gentle enough for lips.
Makeupbeautypackaging.com

CosRX Launches Lip Collection

CosRX, a skin care brand that uses a minimal number of ingredients such as natural extracts, in concentrated doses, has launched its first lip product collection. It's like a new skin care category—lip care. The new lip collection includes four products to smooth, plump, soften and quench lips:. Honey Sugar...
Skin Caremomjunction.com

7 Best Soaps For Baby’s Sensitive Skin In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Babies have weaker immune systems and are prone to allergies and infections. As a result,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy