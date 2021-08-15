Cancel
Public Safety

‘Easy Money': How International Scam Artists Pulled Off an Epic Theft of Covid Benefits

NBC San Diego
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast June, the FBI got a warrant to hunt through the Google accounts of Abedemi Rufai, a Nigerian state government official. What they found, they said in a sworn affidavit, was all the ingredients for a “massive” cyber fraud on U.S. government benefits: Stolen bank, credit card and tax information on Americans. Money transfers. And emails showing dozens of false unemployment claims in seven states that paid out $350,000.

