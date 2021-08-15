‘Easy Money': How International Scam Artists Pulled Off an Epic Theft of Covid Benefits

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohioans who believe they lost unemployment benefits to scammers might soon see some of that money. You can listen online here. The state’s unemployment system, which has encountered massive amounts of fraud for more than a year, is only now moving to set up a system to reimburse Ohioans who had their benefits rerouted by account hijackers. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services expects to start accepting applications in about two weeks from people who had their accounts hijacked. In Cleveland, former mayor Michael White made a rare public appearance to endorse Justin Bibb’s campaign. And there are still plenty of questions surrounding an incident at Cedar Point that injured a visitor waiting in line for a ride.