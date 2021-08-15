Live Nation to require COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests from fans, artists

CHARLOTTE — Live Nation confirmed it will require all artists and fans to either have the COVID-19 vaccine or test negative for the virus beginning October 4.

The new policy will affect all of Live Nation’s venues, including PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.

The entertainment company said it will request its artists and fans to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, a decision that matches Lollapalooza’s 2021 health policy.

After October 4, all Live Nation employees will need to be vaccinated to visit any events, venues, or offices.

The company said it is notifying ticket holders directly.

”Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4 we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

