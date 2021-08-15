Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Deeper Water#Coastal Broward County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Queens, NYweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, around one foot of inundation above ground level possible in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline during times of high tide tonight. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 8 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Monday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * BEACHFRONT IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 will result in dune erosion and localized overwashes during the times of high tide tonight. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 06:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides between one half foot and one foot above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 6:01 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/06 AM 2.6 1.2 0.8 0 Minor 22/05 PM 2.0 0.6 0.8 0 None 23/07 AM 2.4 1.0 0.7 0 None 23/07 PM 2.1 0.7 0.8 0 None 24/07 AM 2.3 0.9 0.7 0 None 24/08 PM 1.9 0.5 0.5 0 None
Columbia County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 02:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE REGION Areas of fog have developed which are reducing visibilities to 2 miles or less across much of the Midlands and upper CSRA. Brief local visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile at times is also possible. Motorists are urged to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination. The fog should dissipate between 9am and 10 am.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bay and southeastern Washington Counties through 1215 AM EDT/1115 PM CDT/ At 1144 PM EDT/1044 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southeast of Vernon, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Nixon, Bayhead, Southport, Singer Road, Recota Beach, Bayou George, Greenhead, Camp Flowers, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Youngstown, Cairo, Porter Lake, Vicksburg, Majette and Riverside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches of Monmouth County. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Baldwin County through 145 AM CDT At 109 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Magnolia Springs, or 11 miles south of Point Clear, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will impact locations along the Fort Morgan peninsula, including near Gasque and Gulf Highlands. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 06:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All Eastern North Carolina beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 2 pm today. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Cape May County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches of Cape May County. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING A High Risk of rip currents is no longer expected across the Delaware Beaches.
Pike County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pike County through 600 PM EDT At 530 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Greeley, or 14 miles southeast of Honesdale, moving southwest at 15 mph. This storm has shown signs of broad rotation be prepared to take action if weather condtions change rapidly. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blooming Grove, Greeley, Pecks Pond, Promised Land State Park and Lords Valley. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 84 between 26 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bay County through 145 AM EDT/1245 AM CDT/ At 1252 AM EDT/1152 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lynn Haven, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Bayhead, Southport, Magnolia Beach, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, Bay Harbor, Recota Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Brannonville, Millville and Vicksburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Mobile and southeastern George Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles west of I65 And AL 225 to Semmes to 5 miles northwest of Tanner Williams to 3 miles west of Lucedale. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Grand Bay, Creola, Axis, Semmes, Tanner Williams, I65 And I165, Mobile Regional Airport, Wilmer, I65 And AL 158 and I10 And I65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jewell, northeastern Smith, southwestern Nuckolls and southern Webster Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1109 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Inavale, or 41 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burr Oak and Bostwick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING The rip current risk has been lowered to MODERATE for the rest of the night. Swimmers are urged to exercise caution and monitor beach flags/conditions as models suggest another period of HIGH risk of rip currents for Monday.
Greene County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greene Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Mobile, eastern George and southeastern Greene Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1056 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Citronelle to 8 miles northeast of Lucedale. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Saraland, Satsuma, Citronelle, Creola, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Axis, Semmes, I65 And AL 158 and Wilmer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH AND SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1041 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Red Cloud, or 41 miles northwest of Beloit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Burr Oak around 1110 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEWELL...NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riverton, or 36 miles northeast of Phillipsburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Inavale around 1030 PM CDT. Red Cloud around 1045 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy