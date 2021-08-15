Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Sunday through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Coastal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Queens, NYweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, around one foot of inundation above ground level possible in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline during times of high tide tonight. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 8 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Monday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * BEACHFRONT IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 will result in dune erosion and localized overwashes during the times of high tide tonight. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Tompkins County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 384.1 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.1 feet. * Impact...At 384.0 feet, Water will affect some properties along the lake shore in the towns of Ulysses, Trumansburg and Lansing. No homes are flooded at this level. Parks near the lake may flood. Wind waves may cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
Edgecombe County, NCweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Edgecombe, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Edgecombe; Nash FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL EDGECOMBE AND EAST CENTRAL NASH COUNTIES At 958 PM EDT, The slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall has undergone significant weakening across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocky Mount, Dortches, Sharpsburg, Kingsboro and Tar River Reservoir. An additional 0.50 to 1.0 inch of rain is possible, mainly across western portions of city of Rocky Mount and Dortches.
Anne Arundel County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.6 feet, water may begin to pond in the parking lot at Annapolis City Dock, and surround the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides between one half foot and one foot above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 6:01 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/06 AM 2.6 1.2 0.8 0 Minor 22/05 PM 2.0 0.6 0.8 0 None 23/07 AM 2.4 1.0 0.7 0 None 23/07 PM 2.1 0.7 0.8 0 None 24/07 AM 2.3 0.9 0.7 0 None 24/08 PM 1.9 0.5 0.5 0 None
Columbia County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 02:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE REGION Areas of fog have developed which are reducing visibilities to 2 miles or less across much of the Midlands and upper CSRA. Brief local visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile at times is also possible. Motorists are urged to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination. The fog should dissipate between 9am and 10 am.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 01:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:34:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Middlesex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for South Central Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 900 AM EDT Monday. * At 1127 PM EDT, river gauge reports indicated that minor flooding was continuing along Manalapan Brook. The brook should return within its banks on Monday. * Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Jamesburg, Helmetta, and Spotswood.
Monroe County, PAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC089-231700- /O.NEW.KPHI.FL.W.0013.210823T0700Z-210823T2200Z/ /SHOP1.1.ER.210823T0700Z.210823T1200Z.210823T1600Z.NO/ 1255 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bush Kill At Shoemakers. * Until this evening. * At 12:45 AM EDT Monday the creek level was 5.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is expected to rise above flood stage overnight to a crest of 6.4 feet. It should then fall back below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Route 209 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area floods. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.3 feet on 12/21/1974. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Bush Kill At Shoemakers affecting Monroe County. For the Bush Kill, including Shoemakers, minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Bush Kill Shoemaker 6.0 5.9 Mon 12 am ED 5.3 4.4 MSG
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bay and southeastern Washington Counties through 1215 AM EDT/1115 PM CDT/ At 1144 PM EDT/1044 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southeast of Vernon, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Nixon, Bayhead, Southport, Singer Road, Recota Beach, Bayou George, Greenhead, Camp Flowers, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Youngstown, Cairo, Porter Lake, Vicksburg, Majette and Riverside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cape May County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until midnight EDT tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 4.9 0.9 0.0 None 23/09 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.2 None 23/10 PM 4.7 0.7 -0.1 None 24/10 AM 3.8 -0.2 -0.3 None 24/10 PM 4.3 0.3 -0.2 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 22/09 PM 6.6 1.5 0.7 Minor 23/09 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 23/10 PM 6.3 1.2 0.6 Minor 24/10 AM 5.3 0.2 0.4 None 24/10 PM 5.9 0.8 0.4 None
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Monroe County, PAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC089-231645- /O.NEW.KPHI.FL.W.0012.210823T0448Z-210823T1800Z/ /MNSP1.1.ER.210823T0448Z.210823T0600Z.210823T1127Z.NO/ 1232 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for the Brodhead Creek At Minisink Hills. * Until this afternoon. * At 12:15 AM EDT Monday the creek level was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The creek is expected to rise above flood stage overnight to a crest of 11.0 feet. It will then fall back below flood stage on Monday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, street flooding begins north of Stoudsburg. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, adjacent parks and greenways flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 03/11/2011. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Brodhead Creek At Minisink Hills affecting Monroe County. For the Brodhead Creek, including Minisink Hills, minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Brodhead Creek Minisink Hill 10.0 9.5 Mon 12 am ED 7.0 5.3 MSG
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Baldwin County through 145 AM CDT At 109 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Magnolia Springs, or 11 miles south of Point Clear, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will impact locations along the Fort Morgan peninsula, including near Gasque and Gulf Highlands. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Coastal Collier County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Collier County through 300 PM EDT At 221 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Royal Palm Hammock to 8 miles north of Copeland. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Golden Gate Estates, Golden Gate, Copeland, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Royal Palm Hammock, Big Cypress National Preserve, South Blocks Golde, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Picayune Strand State Forest, Port Of The Island, Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd, Miles City, Jerome and Deep Lake. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Wyoming County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Western Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 AM EDT. * At 1118 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to tropical thunderstorms. Minor flooding of poor drainage areas, small creeks and storm drainage systems is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazleton, Muhlenberg, West Hazleton, Freeland, Harveys Lake, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Slocum, White Haven, Sugar Notch, Noxen, Shickshinny, Forkston, Pond Hill, Sweet Valley, Mountain Top, Huntington Mills, Beach Haven and Fairview Heights.
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County, Mainland Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County; Mainland Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Collier and northern Mainland Monroe Counties through 230 PM EDT At 148 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Plantation Island, or over Chokoloskee, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chokoloskee, Everglades City, Plantation Island, Carnestown, Copeland, Big Cypress National Preserve, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve and Jerome. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches of Monmouth County. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy