Flood Advisory issued for Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=ilm The next statement will be issued by Monday morning. Target Area: Pender The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Northeast Cape Fear River Near Burgaw affecting Pender County. The Flood Advisory remains in effect The Flood Advisory continues for the Northeast Cape Fear River Near Burgaw. * Until early Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. * Advisory stage is 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.8 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Water deepens on the lowest portions of River Bend Road and River Birch Road.