Visit This Rustic Market Tucked Away In An Alabama Beach Town For Fresh And Delicious Seafood

Thanks to Alabama’s location on the Gulf Coast, we have access to some of the freshest seafood around. One place in the Yellowhammer State where you can get fresh and delicious seafood is Lartigue’s Seafood Market. For information about this seafood market, take a look below.

Lartigue's Seafood Market is located in beautiful Orange Beach, Alabama.

This rustic market, which has been family owned and operated since 1979, is a popular stop for locals and vacationers.

A variety of delicious, locally caught seafood is sold at Lartigue's Seafood Market, including shrimp, scallops, crabs, and more.

"Steamed Seafood To Go" is a popular choice among the customers, especially the market's perfectly steamed and seasoned shrimp.

A great place to enjoy this market's seafood is in its very own courtyard, which is both beautiful and spacious.

In addition to seafood, Lartigue's Seafood Market sells a variety of other items such as apparel, fishing tackle, and more.

The next time you're visiting Alabama's Gulf Coast, specifically Orange Beach, be sure to visit Lartigue's Seafood Market. If you're a fan of seafood, you'll love this rustic market.

For more information about Lartigue's Seafood Market, you can view its website here and its Facebook page here . Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Have you ever tried seafood from Lartigue’s Seafood Market? If so, what did you think? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

