Alabama State

Visit This Rustic Market Tucked Away In An Alabama Beach Town For Fresh And Delicious Seafood

By Jennifer
 8 days ago

Thanks to Alabama’s location on the Gulf Coast, we have access to some of the freshest seafood around. One place in the Yellowhammer State where you can get fresh and delicious seafood is Lartigue’s Seafood Market. For information about this seafood market, take a look below.

Lartigue's Seafood Market is located in beautiful Orange Beach, Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrQkH_0bSHtRIB00
google/J.R. Cohen

This rustic market, which has been family owned and operated since 1979, is a popular stop for locals and vacationers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOHZQ_0bSHtRIB00
google/Ginny Hughes

A variety of delicious, locally caught seafood is sold at Lartigue's Seafood Market, including shrimp, scallops, crabs, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLPho_0bSHtRIB00
google/Dustin Chandler

"Steamed Seafood To Go" is a popular choice among the customers, especially the market's perfectly steamed and seasoned shrimp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLflQ_0bSHtRIB00
google/J.R. Cohen

A great place to enjoy this market's seafood is in its very own courtyard, which is both beautiful and spacious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrDZE_0bSHtRIB00
google/J.R. Cohen

In addition to seafood, Lartigue's Seafood Market sells a variety of other items such as apparel, fishing tackle, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ldi5F_0bSHtRIB00
tripadvisor/seasideNorthCarolina

The next time you're visiting Alabama's Gulf Coast, specifically Orange Beach, be sure to visit Lartigue's Seafood Market. If you're a fan of seafood, you'll love this rustic market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKcjd_0bSHtRIB00
google maps
For more information about Lartigue's Seafood Market, you can view its website here and its Facebook page here . Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Have you ever tried seafood from Lartigue’s Seafood Market? If so, what did you think? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Another place in Alabama that offers delicious seafood is Doc’s Seafood Shack & Oyster Bar in Orange Beach. For information, be sure to take a look at the following article: The Plates Are Piled High With Seafood At The Delicious Doc’s Seafood Shack & Oyster Bar In Alabama .

The post Visit This Rustic Market Tucked Away In An Alabama Beach Town For Fresh And Delicious Seafood appeared first on Only In Your State .

