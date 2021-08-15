HPD: Man killed, another critically injured in possible carjacking in NE Houston

A man was killed and another was critically injured early Sunday morning after being shot in a possible carjacking at a northeast Houston gas station, according to Houston police .

This happened at about 1:19 a.m. at a Texaco in the 9600 block of Jensen Drive .

According to the Houston Police Department , the two men, riding in a gray Dodge Durango with black rims, pulled into the Texaco to get gas. That's when a gray pickup truck pulled up next to the Dodge and someone inside started shooting.

The two men in the Dodge were shot.

One of them, only identified by police as a 30-year-old man, died on scene after paramedics tried administering CPR. The other man, 23 years old, was shot twice in the back and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said upon investigating, they learned the victims' car was taken from the scene leading them to believe this was a carjacking.

At this time, there is no suspect information, but police believe the suspects were riding around in a gray Dodge pickup truck.

Police said one of the windows of the pickup truck may be shot out as a result of the shooting.

Homicide investigators are hoping surveillance video at the gas station would help them piece together what happened and lead them to the stolen vehicle and the suspects involved.

If you have any information that could help police solve this case, call the homicide division at 713-308-3600.

Check back for any updates.