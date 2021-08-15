FLORIDA: 85 Children Hospitalized Saturday For COVID-19

Hospitals Statewide Still Full Of Adults, Kids With COVID-19.

DEATHS REPORTED SATURDAY: 205.

Nearly, 16,000 Adults Hospitalized Now For COVID In Florida.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another 85 children under age 18 were admitted to hospitals in Florida on Saturday, suffering from the effects of COVID-19. The United States Department of Health and Human Services says that 43 of those children have “confirmed” COVID-19, while 42 have “suspected” COVID-19. The total number of children, under 18, hospitalized for COVID-19 is now 204.

HHS also reported early Sunday that 2,177 adults were admitted to a hospital in Florida on Saturday with confirmed COVID-19, while 274 adults were admitted with “suspected” COVID-19. The total number of adults in a Florida hospital with COVID-19 is now 15,781.

Of all confirmed COVID admission on Saturday, 11 involved adults aged 18 and 19; 105 involved adults aged 20-29; 217 involved adults aged 30-39; 282 involved adults aged 30-39; 282 involved adults aged 40-49; 422 involved adults aged 50-59; 469 involved adults aged 60-69; 329 involved adults aged 70-79; 273 involved adults older than age 80.

While Florida changed the way it is counting COVID-19 deaths last week to assign them to day of death, not date of report, HHS is apparently continuing to take death information directly from hospitals. The HHS’s Sunday morning report shows that 205 people died in Florida hospitals on Saturday from COVID-19.

Of 58,588 hospitals beds available in Florida, 49,462 are now in use.

