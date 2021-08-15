Cancel
Florida State

FLORIDA: 85 Children Hospitalized Saturday For COVID-19

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 7 days ago

Hospitals Statewide Still Full Of Adults, Kids With COVID-19.

DEATHS REPORTED SATURDAY: 205.

Nearly, 16,000 Adults Hospitalized Now For COVID In Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSGQg_0bSHt5Cg00

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another 85 children under age 18 were admitted to hospitals in Florida on Saturday, suffering from the effects of COVID-19. The United States Department of Health and Human Services says that 43 of those children have “confirmed” COVID-19, while 42 have “suspected” COVID-19. The total number of children, under 18, hospitalized for COVID-19 is now 204.

HHS also reported early Sunday that 2,177 adults were admitted to a hospital in Florida on Saturday with confirmed COVID-19, while 274 adults were admitted with “suspected” COVID-19. The total number of adults in a Florida hospital with COVID-19 is now 15,781.

Of all confirmed COVID admission on Saturday, 11 involved adults aged 18 and 19; 105 involved adults aged 20-29; 217 involved adults aged 30-39; 282 involved adults aged 30-39; 282 involved adults aged 40-49; 422 involved adults aged 50-59; 469 involved adults aged 60-69; 329 involved adults aged 70-79; 273 involved adults older than age 80.

While Florida changed the way it is counting COVID-19 deaths last week to assign them to day of death, not date of report, HHS is apparently continuing to take death information directly from hospitals. The HHS’s Sunday morning report shows that 205 people died in Florida hospitals on Saturday from COVID-19.

Of 58,588 hospitals beds available in Florida, 49,462 are now in use.

The article FLORIDA: 85 Children Hospitalized Saturday For COVID-19 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com

Comments / 83

 

BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Related
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: RECORD COVID DEATHS, 1486 IN JUST ONE WEEK

HHS: 280 DIE SATURDAY IN FLORIDA HOSPITALS FROM COVID. FLORIDA HAS NEVER RECORDED SO MANY DEATHS, INFECTIONS. MORE THAN THREE MILLION INFECTED IN STATE. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Researchers at Johns Hopkins University, utilizing data from the CDC, say that Florida just logged […] The article FLORIDA: RECORD COVID DEATHS, 1486 IN JUST ONE WEEK appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA COVID: Now 17,235 Hospitalized For Coronavirus

In Florida, 273 Die In Hospitals From COVID-19 On Friday, According To HHS. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Health and Human Services reports that 17,235 people in Florida are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the 17,235, 211 are children […] The article FLORIDA COVID: Now 17,235 Hospitalized For Coronavirus appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

CRISIS: Palm Beach School District Orders 4,498 Kids To Stay Home

Florida’s School Situation Worsens. Teachers Not Allowed To Live Stream Lessons, DeSantis Said No To “Distance” Learning. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nearly 4,500 students are being told to stay home when school resumes Monday morning in the Palm Beach County School […] The article CRISIS: Palm Beach School District Orders 4,498 Kids To Stay Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA ICU AVAILABILITY NOW DIRE, FHA SAYS JUST 6.9 PERCENT

Florida Hospital Association Also Says Half Of All COVID-19 Patients Are Now Under 40. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Hospital Association Friday afternoon reported that the ICU situation in Florida is dire. Just 6.9 percent of ICU beds from the more than […] The article FLORIDA ICU AVAILABILITY NOW DIRE, FHA SAYS JUST 6.9 PERCENT appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Anti-Mask Facebook Groups Started For Several Palm Beach Schools

FLORIDA: While COVID Surges At Boca Raton-area Elementary Schools, Parents Still Fight Masking. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — When parents are angry in 2021, they don’t send a letter to an official. Instead, they gripe to each other on Facebook. And so it goes […] The article Anti-Mask Facebook Groups Started For Several Palm Beach Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach Schools Reaffirm Mask Policy, New Quarantine Policy Set

Parents Reminded Distance Learning “Not An Option” Due To Florida Governor Ron DeSantis BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District early Friday afternoon affirmed its new mask mandate and updated its quarantine policy in an email sent to nearly 200,000 […] The article Palm Beach Schools Reaffirm Mask Policy, New Quarantine Policy Set appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

MANDATE: Palm Beach County Hospitals Required To Report Patient, ICU Data

Order Requires Hospitals To Report Data That Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Blocked. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County just mandated that all hospitals in the county report daily patient statistics. The mandate returns to public view a near real-time look at what’s […] The article MANDATE: Palm Beach County Hospitals Required To Report Patient, ICU Data appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School Situation Worsens, Now 1335 COVID Cases

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — School hasn’t even been in session for two weeks, yet there are now 1,335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Palm Beach County School District. Of those cases, 1,183 are student cases. 152 are listed as employees. At least […] The article Palm Beach County School Situation Worsens, Now 1335 COVID Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Pediatric COVID Crisis Continues, 86 Kids Admitted Monday

HHS: Statewide, 16,832 Hospitals Beds Used For COVID-19 Patients. Hospitals Running Out Of Space. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Pediatric COVID-19 crisis is showing no signs of ending, with 86 children under age 18 admitted to a hospital for COVID care in Florida […] The article FLORIDA: Pediatric COVID Crisis Continues, 86 Kids Admitted Monday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: More Than 1000 Students COVID-Infected In Palm Beach County Schools

Boca Raton Community High Reports 21 Cases, Calusa Elementary Reports 19. Cases Surging. Revelation Made After School Board Defies DeSantis, Orders All Kids To Mask-Up; No Mom or Dad Excuse Allowed. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District Thursday night […] The article FLORIDA: More Than 1000 Students COVID-Infected In Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Palm Beach Diocese Reverses Black Student’s Expulsion

VIDEO: Pope John Paul The Second Academy’s President Seen Berating Boca Raton Black Family On Camera, Then Expels Student. Mother, A Criminal Defense Attorney, Says It’s Racism. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Diocese of Palm Beach County apparently offered a Black […] The article UPDATE: Palm Beach Diocese Reverses Black Student’s Expulsion appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach, PBSO, Boca Raton, Boynton Cops Nab Eight For DUI

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While the COVID-19 pandemic rages in Palm Beach County, the epidemic of allegedly drunk drivers rages as well. Local police departments arrested at least eight people over the past 48 hours for DUI in Delray Beach, Boca Raton, and […] The article Delray Beach, PBSO, Boca Raton, Boynton Cops Nab Eight For DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

WATCH: White “Man Of God” Screams At Black Parents At Boca Raton Religious School

CAUGHT ON CAMERA. Incident Involving COVID-19 And Quarantined Student. Leader Of St. John Paul The Second Caught On Camera, Calls Boca Raton Police. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATED Saturday, August 21, 201 at 9 a.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In an optics nightmare for St. […] The article WATCH: White “Man Of God” Screams At Black Parents At Boca Raton Religious School appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA HORROR: Hospital Group Says Beds Full, Stretched To Limits

Nearly 2500 COVID-19 Patients On Ventilators In Florida. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida’s hospital situation is grim, with hospitals stretched to capacity and a stunning number of patients on ventilators as COVID-19 infections and deaths mount. Just hours after the Palm […] The article FLORIDA HORROR: Hospital Group Says Beds Full, Stretched To Limits appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Florida Logs Another 21,669 COVID Cases On Monday

At least 1,076 Florida COVID Deaths So Far In August. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida’s dire COVID-19 situation continues to worsen with the United States Department of Health and Human Services reporting Tuesday evening that 21,669 new COVID-19 cases were logged in the state on Monday. Cases are […] The article Florida Logs Another 21,669 COVID Cases On Monday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Is QAnon Leader A Boca Raton Resident? VICE Reports On “Ghost Ezra”

According To Article, QAnon Leader Is Boca Man Who Lives In Timbercreek. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We are not in a position to report whether the story is true or not, but it is certainly of interest to Boca Raton and Palm Beach […] The article Is QAnon Leader A Boca Raton Resident? VICE Reports On “Ghost Ezra” appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL SCARE: Packed Hall In Boca Raton As COVID Spreads

Eagles Landing Middle School Photograph Shows Crowds, Some Kids Without Masks. School District Now Reports 704 COVID Cases. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The packed hallway seen in the photo above taken at Eagles Landing Middle School is scaring parents and teachers […] The article FLORIDA MIDDLE SCHOOL SCARE: Packed Hall In Boca Raton As COVID Spreads appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

MASKS NOW MANDATORY, No Opt-Out, In Palm Beach County Schools

Palm Beach County School Board Disregards Governor Ron DeSantis, Masks Mandatory Starting Monday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — All students in the Palm Bech County School District will be required to wear masks starting Monday. The ability to “opt out” with a parent’s note […] The article MASKS NOW MANDATORY, No Opt-Out, In Palm Beach County Schools appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Sues Eye Doc, Tripped While Eyes Dilated

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is suing her eye doctor after tripping in the doctor’s parking lot while her eyes were dilated. Sheila Wiseberg claims that Eye Associates of Boca Raton, located at 950 NW 13th Street in Boca, had […] The article Boca Raton Woman Sues Eye Doc, Tripped While Eyes Dilated appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Broward County, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Former Broward Dem. Black Caucus President Charged With PPP Fraud

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The former president of the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus is facing a federal charge fraud for allegedly lying about her business, claiming that she had employees, and receiving federal paycheck protection program funds that she was not entitled […] The article Former Broward Dem. Black Caucus President Charged With PPP Fraud appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.

