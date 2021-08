Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is excited to play alongside Raphael Varane and believes the natural winner’s mentality can help boost their quest for silverware this season.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made light work of a disrupted pre-season and their absent players when kicking off the 2021-22 campaign with a bang against old foes Leeds on Saturday lunchtime.Old Trafford’s first full house in 17 months enjoyed a day to remember, with Bruno Fernandes’ hat-trick helping to inspire a 5-1 victory against Leeds on a day when supporters were introduced to their newest star.United announced just before kick-off that they had finally...