We now look at the second of a new set of three compact prime lenses from Sony. They comprise this lens, the Sony FE 40mm f/2.5G, the previously reviewed Sony FE 24mm f/2.8G and the soon to be reviewed Sony FE 50mm f/2.5G. Although there are not currently many 40mm lenses available, it has in the past been a popular option for those who felt 35mm was too wide and 50mm too long as a standard lens. Very often the 40mm would be a slim pancake lens, and although the new lens is hardly in that category it is still compact and light and matches its two siblings very closely. Let's team it up with the 42MP Sony A7R III body and see what it can do.