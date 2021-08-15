Traffic zones also return with start of school year

The new school year starts Monday in the Greenville Independent School District, which also means a return to active traffic zones and reminders about school bus safety.

Motorists are also advised to avoid parking in fire lanes around local schools.

School zones mean reduced speed from the start of the zone to the end of the zone. Greenville Police Department and Greenville ISD Police Department officers are scheduled to be on hand to monitor and enforce the local school zones.

Children should be instructed to cross streets at crosswalks, especially if crossing guards are available.

Passing a stopped school bus is illegal and can land a motorists in jail if the bus driver reports them. When a bus is stopped, motorists on either side of the road must stop until the bus driver pulls in the “stop” sign and turns off the flashing lights.

Fire lanes are to be kept clear at all times and parking is not allowed in marked lanes. Violations for stopping, standing or parking a vehicle in a fire lane can result in a fine of up to $2,000.

All school hours are the same this year as they were last year.

Additional information on the start of school is available online at www.greenvilleisd.com