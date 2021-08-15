Loop 820 closed in Fort Worth after 2 hurt in shooting, police say

Two people were hurt after a shooting Sunday morning on eastbound Southwest Loop 820 Freeway, Fort Worth police said. The freeway is currently shut down as a result.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Crowley Road.

Police believe a fight from a club escalated into shots being fired on the freeway. Two people were hit by the gunfire, but both are expected to survive their injuries, according to officials.

Investigators are currently processing the crime scene on the freeway, which is why it remains closed, police said.