Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WFAA

Loop 820 closed in Fort Worth after 2 hurt in shooting, police say

Posted by 
WFAA
WFAA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVoHO_0bSHsNpS00

Two people were hurt after a shooting Sunday morning on eastbound Southwest Loop 820 Freeway, Fort Worth police said. The freeway is currently shut down as a result.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Crowley Road.

Police believe a fight from a club escalated into shots being fired on the freeway. Two people were hit by the gunfire, but both are expected to survive their injuries, according to officials.

Investigators are currently processing the crime scene on the freeway, which is why it remains closed, police said.

Comments / 3

WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
340
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy