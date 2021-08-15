Amber Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Audra Hadrath, Who May Be In Denver Area

(CBS) – An Amber Alert has been issued out of Grand Junction. Audra Hadrath, 12, was last seen where she lives in the 200 block of Village Lane and she may now be in the Denver area.

Authorities said she is believed to be with Teresa “Toby” Ochoa, 20, who the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office described as her boyfriend. They might be in a car that was described as follows:

– 1999 Green Toyota 4Runner

– Colorado license plate AFQS92

They may have traveled to the Denver area or, more specifically, Northglenn, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Hadrath was described as being 5-foot-4, weighing 119 pounds and having blond hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or Audra Hadrath or Teresa Ochoa is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office initially described their investigation as a possible kidnapping.