NFL

Neville Gallimore Gets Encouraging Prognosis

austinnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas - The news seems to be about as good as possible for Neville Gallimore. Upon arrival back in Texas, the Cowboys' second-year defensive tackle has undergone further evaluation on his elbow injury from Friday's preseason loss to Arizona. The report back is that Gallimore dislocated the elbow but managed to avoid any major structural damage.

