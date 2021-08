All three major Wins Above Replacement metrics will tell you the best position player on the Seattle Mariners this year (or within a tenth of a decimal, far less than the rounding error for such stats) is, at the moment, Ty France. Seattle’s multi-positional contact expert is threatening the best first base season in Seattle since Russell Branyan in 2009 and, depending on your metric, to be the first first baseman to lead the M’s in fWAR since Richie Sexson in 2005. He’s getting there through a few good processes.