CVS, Walgreens begin offering extra COVID-19 vaccine dose to some immunocompromised
ORLANDO, Fla. – Appointments to receive a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are immunocompromised are now available at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. The new vaccination opportunities come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending an extra dose of the vaccine to vulnerable Americans following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization.www.clickorlando.com
