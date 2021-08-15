Texas adds Jeff Hanel as Director of Creative Video

Texas keeps expanding in all areas of the athletic program, and today the Longhorns added a big name to the roster on the creative side. Jeff Hanel announced that he's returning back home to the state of Texas to take over as the Director of Creative Video. A native of Dayton (Texas), Hanel comes from Auburn where he served as the Director of Video and Post Production. While at Auburn, Hanel was in charge of the daily operations and post-production for all video of Auburn athletics.