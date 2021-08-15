Man dies in motorcycle crash Saturday evening

The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday evening near the intersection of Pena Boulevard and East 40th Avenue.

About 7:25 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the scene and found the rider of a motorcycle, a man, dead, according to a release from APD.

Police believe the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Pena Boulevard east of East 40th Avenue when he hit a guardrail and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Police said it was unknown whether speed or alcohol were a factor in the fatal crash.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the name of the motorcyclist once positive identification has been made and next of kin has been notified, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information about this crash call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com . Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

