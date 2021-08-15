Opinion: The UFC should go to its roots for their heavyweight dilemma

Due to their short-sighted insistence on sticking Derrick Lewis into the main event of UFC 265 in Houston, the UFC appears to have created quite the conundrum. Even though the reigning champion, Francis Ngannou, hasn’t been on the shelf with injury or some sort of monetary dispute, the UFC decided to create an interim champion anyway, those shoes being filled by Cyril Gane when he defeated Lewis. Now, they have two champions when there is no logical reason for two champions. It’s a place that the UFC has put themselves in before, years ago, and came out on top by making a nod toward their roots.