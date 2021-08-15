Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old last seen with 20-year-old boyfriend

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who is believed to be traveling with her 20-year-old boyfriend and could be in the Denver metro area.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Audra Hadrath, 12, who is thought to have left her home in 200 block of Village Lane in Grand Junction late Saturday or early Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

She could be traveling with Teresa "Toby" Ochoa, 20, in a green 1999 Toyota 4Runner with license plate AFQS92. They could have been headed to the Denver metro area, possibly Northglenn, MCSO said in a news release.

Audra was described as 5-foot-4, weighing 119 pounds, with sandy blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

The Sheriff's Office said it was investigating this as a possible child kidnapping.

Anyone who sees Audra was asked to immediately call 911.

