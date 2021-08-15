Jose Aldo uninterested in ‘humiliating’ MMA vs. YouTubers matches: ‘I can’t wrap my head around that’
MMA veterans vs. YouTubers is a trend that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, but you can count Jose Aldo out of it. The former UFC and WEC featherweight champion is gunning toward another shot at the UFC bantamweight gold after back-to-back wins over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz, and he won’t consider losing focus for more profitable opportunities outside the octagon like his MMA peers Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren boxing YouTube celebrity Jake Paul.www.mmafighting.com
