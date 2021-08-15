Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jose Aldo uninterested in ‘humiliating’ MMA vs. YouTubers matches: ‘I can’t wrap my head around that’

By Guilherme Cruz
MMA Fighting
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMA veterans vs. YouTubers is a trend that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, but you can count Jose Aldo out of it. The former UFC and WEC featherweight champion is gunning toward another shot at the UFC bantamweight gold after back-to-back wins over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz, and he won’t consider losing focus for more profitable opportunities outside the octagon like his MMA peers Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren boxing YouTube celebrity Jake Paul.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Pedro Munhoz
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Demian Maia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtubers#Combat#Wec#Paul Via#The Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
UFCMMA Fighting

Jose Aldo closes door on Conor McGregor rematch: ‘Never’

A big win over perennial bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz pushed Jose Aldo one step closer to another shot at the 135-pound title in the UFC, and once again inspired talks about a potential rematch with Conor McGregor. The Nova Uniao star wants no part of it, though. Aldo put on...
UFCMMA Fighting

Jose Aldo aiming for ‘great fight’ with T.J. Dillashaw in December

If Jose Aldo gets his way, he could be sharing the cage with a fellow two-time UFC champion soon. Aldo was victorious in the UFC 265 co-main event Saturday, winning a unanimous decision over bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz. The former featherweight king now finds himself on his first win streak since moving down to 135 pounds.
Combat SportsSherdog

17 Years Ago, I Met Jose Aldo, Who Still Slept at his Dojo

Whenever a new martial arts journalist asks me for advice, I always say, “No matter the subject of your article, never forget to ask about the coach’s top new prospect.” That’s what I did in June of 2004, when I visited Nova Uniao headquarters to write a piece for Japanese magazine Kakutougi Tsushin about Shooto lightweight champion Vitor Ribeiro, who was going to defend his title for the first time against Mitsuhiro Ishida.
UFCmmanews.com

Fighters React To Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz At UFC 265

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz delivered in the co-main event. The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 265 event on Saturday night (August 7, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. As seen in the fight, these two fighters had a different pace. Munoz was loading...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 265 Sober play-by-play: Reflecting on Jose Aldo’s masterclass

Jose Aldo claims the Brazilian Navy got him here. And, really, who am I to argue with the results? At UFC 265, Aldo put on yet another masterclass in total technique: using movement, from his head to his toes, feints, jabs, leg kicks, bodywork, and so much more. Performances like the one against Pedro Munhoz are why fans and even analysts consider Aldo the GOAT despite being a .500 fighter since his loss to Conor McGregor.
UFCscrapdigest.com

Jose Aldo adds another win to his LEGENDARY status

Jose Aldo can still compete with the top contenders, he is already a legend in the sport but to dominate Munhoz easily shows how great of a champion he is. Many consider Aldo as the greatest featherweight champion because of his record-breaking title defenses. After suffering back-to-back losses against Max...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jose Aldo vs. TJ Dillashaw bantamweight “clash of former champions would be monumental,” says coach

A potential Jose Aldo vs. TJ Dillashaw bantamweight “clash of former champions would be monumental,” says Aldo’s coach, Andre Pederneiras. Aldo defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 265, while Dillashaw is coming off of a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen last month. As soon as Aldo defeated Munhoz, the one name that he had in mind was Dillashaw. Both Aldo and Dillashaw are former UFC champions and, with both men ranked in the top-five of the UFC bantamweight division in 2021, this could be a potential No. 1 contender matchup.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jose Aldo focused on becoming UFC champion again, not interested in fighting YouTubers in boxing

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo says he is focused on becoming a UFC champion again, not in fighting YouTubers in boxing. Aldo — one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time — has always openly embraced the idea of taking his skills to the boxing ring, but that hasn’t happened at this point. After a three-fight losing skid in 2019 to 2020 that left some feeling like Aldo was on the downside of his career, “Junior” has rebounded since then with back-to-back wins over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz. After winning his last two fights over top contenders at 135lbs, Aldo believes that he still has what it takes to make a run for the UFC bantamweight title.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Jose Aldo vs. ... Dominick Cruz, T.J. Dillashaw, Rob Font? Who's next after UFC 265?

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo seems to be finding his groove at bantamweight. For the second consecutive fight, Aldo walked out of the octagon a winner after a phenomenal performance against Pedro Munhoz to secure a unanimous decision this past Saturday at UFC 265. After a rough patch of three consecutive losses, Aldo is rounding back into form and is starting to look like a legitimate contender at 135.
UFCscrapdigest.com

Jose Aldo wants TJ Dillashaw next

What a career has Jose Aldo been, who would have thought that he is still competing until this day as a top contender of the UFC? Many know Jose Aldo as one the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. He was the first-ever UFC featherweight champion and defended it for a little over 5 years. He also had a 10-year run without losing and now he is calling out TJ Dillashaw as his next opponent.
Combat SportsBleacher Report

Conor McGregor Slams Khabib over Comments About Jose Aldo, Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor has once again taken to social media to fire shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov. After video of a press conference showing Nurmagomedov criticizing several fighters, including McGregor and Jose Aldo, made its way around the internet, the Irishman responded on Twitter (warning: contains profanity):. The English translation of the...
UFCMMAmania.com

Kenny Florian: ‘We saw the best Jose Aldo’ ever at UFC 265

Kenny Florian says the new version of Jose Aldo is the improved version of the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight kingpin. Florian dropped a unanimous decision to Aldo — the then-defending UFC Featherweight champion — at UFC 136 in Oct. 2011. The former UFC analyst — who was released...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov not convinced Jose Aldo is having a UFC career revival

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not convinced that MMA legend Jose Aldo is having a UFC career revival at age 34. After losing three straight fights to Alexander Volkanovski, Marlon Moraes, and Petr Yan in 2019 and 2020, there were many observers of the sport who felt that “Junior” was on the decline in his career. However, to the astonishment of many, Aldo has bounced back from those three losses with back-to-back wins over top bantamweight contenders Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera. It’s why Aldo is now back to wanting a title fight down at 135lbs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy