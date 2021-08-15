Police: 3 men still at large for attacking man with wrench in Longwood
" Police are searching for three men who attacked another man with a wrench in Longwood. The attack allegedly happened at the Prospect Avenue and Westchester Avenue bus stop on Aug. 4 at around 9 a.m. Police released video of the attack that shows the men getting into a heated exchange and the victim seemingly trying to walk away. A brawl then ensues with the three suspects pouncing on the man. Police say the victim was punched, hit with a wrench and slashed with an object. They say one of the men attacked the man from behind, knocking him to the ground before all three men continued the assault. The victim was left unconscious. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a slash wound to his arm and pain to his body. Police say anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. "
