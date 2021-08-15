Cancel
Top Indiana Target Jalen Hood-Schifino Sets Aug. 24 For Commitment Date

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 7 days ago
Indiana's coaching staff has put a lot of time and effort into the recruiting of standout combo guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, and they'll find out on Aug. 24 if they've done enough.

Hood-Schifino, a consenus top-five combo guard in the country, plays at Montverde Academy in central Florida. He announced his commitment date on Instagram.

Hood-Schifino narrowed his list to five schools last month, with Indiana, Florida, Memphis, Texas, and Tennessee making the cut. He took an official visit to Indiana in late June, and has visited Tennessee as well. It's unlikely that he's going to visit the other three officials this week before his announcement.

After being in Bloomington, Indiana's coaches have pushed hard to be around him at every opportunity in July. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants – Dane Fife, Kenya Hunter and Yaser Rosemond – have been actively involved in his recruiting.

Hood-Schifino is a Pittsburgh native who committed early to Pitt, but de-committed last spring and re-opened his recruitment. He's had a huge summer, and is highly coveted by Indiana and the others on his short list. Hunter has been active in recruiting him for several years, and Indiana offered him last September.

So far, Indiana has two commitments in the 2022 class, guard C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North in Indianapolis, and Georgia forward Kaleb Banks.

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • INDIANA WINS EXHIBITION: Indiana's first exhibition game against Serbian club pro team BC Mega went well on Friday night, and the Hoosiers cruised to a surprisingly easy 79-66 win in the Bahamas. Here's the game story, with quotes and video higlights. CLICK HERE
  • KALEB BANKS COMMITS: Indiana got a commit from 6-foot-8 forward Kaleb Banks, an Atlanta-area star with a serious upside, according to recruiting observers. CLICK HERE
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Former Indiana coach Bob Knight was part of the basketball program's reunion weekend, and it's clear how much it meant to him to be back around his Indiana players. CLICK HERE
  • READY TO WIN NOW: Restoring Indiana to blueblood status by Mike Woodson and his program might be the biggest challenge facing any new coach this year, but the former Indiana star certainly seems up for the challenge. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

