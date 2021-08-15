Orioles minor league recap 8/15: Cadyn Grenier’s two home runs power Bowie to a doubleheader split

A 3-2 lead in the top of the third didn’t hold as the Jumbo Shrimp came back with two in the third, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to get the win. Few Tides hit in this one, but one who did was Jahmai Jones, who went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI. Tyler Nevin had two RBI and Kelvin Gutierrez had one, while Konner Wade allowed six runs (four earned) in six innings to take the loss.