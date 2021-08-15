Cancel
MLB

Orioles minor league recap 8/15: Cadyn Grenier’s two home runs power Bowie to a doubleheader split

By Andrea SK
Camden Chat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore rain. This one will be made up as part of a double-header today. Double-A: Bowie Baysox 10, Richmond Flying Squirrels 9 (Game 1) The hits were flying for Bowie in Game 1 of a Saturday doubleheader. Down 9-5 in the bottom of the inning, the Baysox mounted a five-run comeback led off by a pair of singles, a three-run homer by Cadyn Grenier (his second of the game), a single, a walk, and a Patrick Dorrian two-run double. A thrilling night at the ballpark.

