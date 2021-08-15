Cancel
Affording to live: Renters struggle amid pandemic, tight housing market

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS — The Benson family never expected they would face homelessness. The family of four with two Labrador retrievers has applied to 16 rental properties in the past four months, paying over $750 in application fees. "It's caused so much stress on my wife and I, and our kids,"...

Idaho State Journal

Millions to help struggling Idaho renters still not awarded

BOISE — Idaho has received $200 million in federal emergency rental assistance aid since January to help struggling tenants pay rent and utilities amid the coronavirus pandemic, but in the seven months since, has paid out just under $20 million, or 10% of the total. With Idaho’s housing prices skyrocketing...
Eugene, ORkezi.com

Travel nurses struggling to find affordable housing

EUGENE, Ore. -- With COVID-19 cases surging in Oregon, hospitals across the state and locally are bringing in much-needed help. However, the nurses are finding it extremely difficult to find an affordable place to live in Eugene. One travel nurse, who asked to remain anonymous, reached out to KEZI to...
Beaufort, SCyourislandnews.com

Help still available for struggling Beaufort renters

Help remains available for Beaufort County renters struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic, as S.C. Housing’s SC Stay Plus assistance program is still taking applications. SC Stay Plus provides payments directly to landlords and utility companies for “cost-burdened” renters who meet certain criteria. As of Monday, fewer than 10 percent of...
New Albany, INThe Evening News

Affordable housing struggles focus of New Albany meeting

NEW ALBANY — As individuals across the state struggle to find affordable housing, the statewide organization Prosperity Indiana has scheduled a series of talks this month with local groups and officials to find solutions. The meetings have been divided into six regions, with New Albany being the host of the...
EconomyFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Making village houses affordable and warm

When building or improving homes in rural Alaska, Mitchell Shewfelt tries to make them energy efficient, affordable and livable. “We want to be able to fit what best fits your needs and make you comfortable without making you go broke or freezing,” he said. Shewfelt works for Tanana Chiefs Conference...
Jackson, WYStar-Tribune

Hot Jackson Hole housing market putting renters in a bind

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — It’s a seller’s market, and property owners are cashing out of Jackson Hole at unprecedented rates. For renters, that rapid turnover often means a terminated lease and uncertain future in a state where tenants have limited rights and few options for legal recourse. One legal aid...
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

County staff struggling to keep up with booming housing market

FLORENCE — Pinal County staff are struggling to keep up with property changes in one of the nation’s most active real estate markets, the Board of Supervisors was told Wednesday. Pinal County Assessor Douglas Wolf called it “a very unusual time. We’re looking at levels of activity in real estate...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Declining Affordability Suppresses Housing Demand

Despite record low interest rates, homeownership affordability continued to decline nationally in May, as the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s national Home Ownership Affordability Monitor (HOAM) index fell from 97.58 in April 2021 to 94.29 in May. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, an index reading below 100 is an indication that the cost of owning an area's median-priced home is no longer affordable to households earning the median income. As of May, median home prices peaked at $330,500 on a three-month moving average, a record 21.6% increase from a year earlier. At the same time, the median income was estimated to be around $66,740. With home prices reaching record levels, the median-income household would pay about 32% of its income to own the average-priced home, a level that exceeds the 30% affordability threshold set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

Renters pinched by market, outside buyers

Stuck between shrinking inventory and stagnating wages, Springs renters are feeling the squeeze. Colorado Springs Realtors say owners and investors are selling off houses while prices are skyrocketing, narrowing options for renters trying to afford space in a market already rattled by the pandemic. “The demand is just so high...
Shelby County, TNwknofm.org

BTH: Renters Face Evictions as Moratorium Lifts and Housing Market Tightens

This week on Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, Cindy Effingoff, CEO of Memphis Area Legal Services, Dorcas Young Griffin, Director of Shelby County Community Services, and Steve Barlow, President of Neighborhood Preservation join host Eric Barnes and the Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. During the Trump administration, an eviction moratorium...
House RentNBC San Diego

Rent Is About to Go Up Again—Here's Why

This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news. But if you're currently renting your place, you might see the price tick up when it's time to renew your lease. In fact, rent is forecast to be even higher...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

What is Affordable Housing

Housing is affordable if it costs no more than 30% of one’s income. Affordable housing generally means affordable to lower-income people with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income. Affordable housing was bad enough before COVID-19. Now a third of households in the U.S. are renters, and...
Chattanooga, TNwutc.org

The Crisis In Affordable Housing For Chattanoogans

How to solve the crisis in affordable housing here in Chattanooga?. The supply of that housing barely exists - far from able to keep up with demand - and while money from the COVID-19 response has paid for rental assistance, it cannot be used to build affordable housing. Wendy Winters...

