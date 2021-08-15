Grading each first-round rookie quarterback in Week 1 of the preseason

If you want to know just how indicative preseason performances are when it comes to evaluating the futures of rookie quarterbacks… well, here’s a flashback for you.

How did that work out? Better for Peyton Manning’s Colts than it did for Ryan Leaf’s Chargers, to be sure. So, we don’t always know what we will eventually know about NFL quarterbacks based on their preseasons, especially the first games of those preseasons. It’s a harried time for these guys — they’re trying to get the hang of new cities, new coaches, new concepts, new teammates… just everything. Most of the time, they’re going with half of the playbook at best, and they’re playing against everything from starters to third-stringers on defense.

Still, there are things we can start to discern from preseason performances. How well are the quarterback’s coaches taking what he did well in college and merging them with the NFL playbook? Can we see improvements regarding things that might get them in trouble at the next level? And in general, how do these guys handle their first shot at the highest level of football?

With that in mind, and with all five first-round quarterbacks in the 2021 draft seeing action in Week 1 of the full preseason, how did they each do, and what can we look forward to with each player?

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: A-

(Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bears have been trying to find a legitimate franchise quarterback since just after World War II. No, really. Sid Luckman was their last real guy at that position, and he hung ’em up in 1950. Fields, the next man up in that process, got his first shot at the show on Saturday against the Dolphins. The rookie replaced Andy Dalton at quarterback in the second quarter, with short passes interspersed with false starts. Fields finished the first half completing seven of 12 passes for 52 yards passing, and two rushing attempts for two yards. In the second half, Fields’ rushing ability would set things up in the passing game to an impressive degree.

The most obvious example of this came with Fields’ 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jesse James with 3:52 left in the third quarter. Fields had already scored a rushing touchdown, and the Dolphins were on point on this, so when the Bears went with run-action blocking, and Fields rolled to his right… well, nobody expected “Y Leak” out of that, and “Y Leak” is what everybody got.

On more than one occasion, Fields showed his ability to read the entire play and combine big-play potential with impressive efficiency. He finished his day completing 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, a passer rating of 106.7, and five rushing attempts for 33 yards. Moreover, Fields made it clear that his ability as a runner is intertwined with his ability as a passer, and you’re just going to have to deal with both.

Fields and the Bears got a visit from Alex Smith this week, which Fields used as inspiration.

“When you look too far in the future, and you start worrying about too much stuff, you start thinking too much in your head, you know. Alex Smith came in and talked to the team this week, and told us to worry about today and just live. Him coming off that injury, he was just telling us how grateful he was to get back on the field and play. So, he played every game like it was his last game, and that’s what I was doing all day today and all last night. My mindset was just to to out there, and no matter what happens, just play for today and just try to act like it was my last time on the field. Just take every opportunity, and make the most of it.”

Fields also said that the speed of the Dolphins’ defense was “kind of slow to me.” This, of course, will be pounced upon by all the same people who did all they could to tank Fields’ draft stock with all kinds of ridiculous and untrue theories about his NFL potential. Like any other rookie quarterback, Fields will find out just how fast the NFL is soon enough. Fields had some ball security issues as a runner, but other than that, it’s hard not to be impressed with his athletic profile, his production, and how well he saw everything out there.

Zach Wilson, New York Jets: A-

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Like the Bears, the Jets have been looking for a legit franchise quarterback for a very long time. Yes, we have to go all the way back to Joe Namath. So, the team took Wilson from BYU with the second overall pick and hoped his penchant for big plays and tight-window throws would outweigh his predilection for YOLO balls. In his NFL debut against the Giants, it went pretty well. Wilson finished his day with six completions in nine attempts for 63 yards, and he had a couple of nice deeper throws.

There was this nice timing throw across his body to former Titans receiver Corey Davis…

…and another intermediate tight-window throw to Keelan Cole.

“Yeah, it was a great call by Coach [offensive coordinator Mike] LaFleur, Wilson said of the out route to Davis. “We put Corey in a good situation there. We had an off corner, we put him on an out route to the field and then he did his job winning, I just have to give him a good ball and we were able to execute.”

None of Wilson’s incompletions presaged some kind of disastrous issue that will upend him in the NFL — a route miscommunication on a throw to Davis here, a hurried miss on third-and-14 there, a timing issue on his third miss. Overall, Wilson looked like a positive version of the quarterback he was in college — a great thrower on the move (especially in boot), able to make any throw into coverage, and willing to zing passes other rookies might not. That confidence will get him in trouble at times, but it’s also what you need if you want to tilt the field. He’s a great fit in LaFleur’s Shanahan-based offense, and we’re just going to see more of that.

“We have so much confidence in the young man,” head coach Robert Saleh said of Wilson after the game. “You want him to stack up as many good days as possible but, there’s still youth, he’s still a rookie. There’s still a lot of things he’s going to learn from, there’s still opportunities for him to grow. There’s even here, in this game, despite the fact that he looked comfortable, and he did a nice job, there’s still going to be things that he can learn off of. It’s never going to end, this young man’s potential is through the roof, it’s going to be a process.”

The first step looked pretty good.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots: B

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

When the Patriots selected Jones out of Alabama with the 15th overall pick, my primary concern about his fit in this (or any other NFL) offense was Jones’ inability to make second-reaction throws… which are pretty important in today’s NFL. Tom Brady can get away with that, but he’s Tom Brady. Let’s not compare anyone else to him. As for Jones in his NFL debut against Washington, Jones completed 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards, and that stat line tells you that Jones was asked to make quick timing throws for the most part, with a sprinkling of the RPO concepts he used often in college. Now, Jones did have a nice backside deep throw to receiver Kristian Wilkerson that would have greatly enhanced his numbers had it been caught.

Jones also had a deep attempt to receiver Gunner Olszewski that was just outside Olszewski’s reach. Overall, Jones didn’t leave the pocket at all in boot concepts (no surprise there, since he never ran boot in college), and the Patriots set him up with a ton of short stuff to alleviate potential pressure — RPO receiver screens, quick slants, quick outs. This was a nice debut that would have been even nicer if those two deep balls had been caught and ideally placed. But Jones’ first game didn’t alleviate my concerns regarding what he’s going to do if there’s pressure all over the place, and he needs to hit a go ball on third-and-13.

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers: B

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lance saw the most action of any of the five quarterbacks — Kyle Shanahan wanted to see how he’d do after a rough two-minute period at the end of the first half, so he also got the first series of the third quarter. Lance played all but the first series in the first half against the Chiefs after Jimmy Garoppolo went 3 for 3 for 26 yards on the 49ers’ first drive.

Lance started out with a nice throw on the run that was dropped by receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and on third down of that first drive, a sack ended it. Then, at the start (and the end) of his second drive, Lance rolled to his left and threw a textbook throwback to a corner post, and receiver Trent Sherfield was the lucky recipient.

“Yeah, it was a naked with a break really, we call it a keeper with a break,” Lance said after the game. “So the plan was, you had to come around the edge and pull up and see Trent, he set his angle perfectly, as you saw. So for me, it was, you know, working Trent and then working to the high cross coming back down. He was my first look. I was a little bit nervous coming around because the corner had gotten hands on him a little bit, so he was probably at you know, five to 10 yards where typically if he didn’t have hands on, he’d be already, you know, down the field at 15. But yeah, he made a great play, obviously set the angle perfectly. So for me it was one of those situations, obviously I wanted to try to get the ball in his hands.”

Great play. For my money, though, Lance’s most impressive play came in the second quarter, after Kansas City punter Tommy Townsend pinned the 49ers at their own one-yard line. Instead of taking the quick, safe play, Lance calmly waited for tight end Charlie Woerner to come open, and hit him with a 25-yard strike.

Not that Lance’s debut was perfect. He finished his day with five completions on 14 attempts for 128 yards and that 80-yard touchdown. Four of those incompletions came on receiver drops and good throws. At the end of the first half, Lance started to get a bit frenetic — perhaps trying to make something happen. He was sacked four times, and nearly threw an interception early in the third quarter.

Still, there’s a lot to build on here, and Lance didn’t do too much to drop him in the quarterback competition with Jimmy G.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: B-

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

We didn’t see much of the first overall pick in the 2021 draft against the Browns — in 15 total snaps, Lawrence completed six of nine passes for 71 yards. He was also sacked twice on plays that were long to develop downfield. His very first NFL snap ended in a sack by former Jaguars defensive lineman Sheldon Day, and he was taken down later in the first quarter by linebacker Porter Gustin.

It was what Lawrence did after that second sack that impressed, though. He went back to the deep ball after the crossers didn’t work, hitting Marvin Jones Jr. with a pretty 35-yard pass.

Overall, a frustrating and inconclusive performance, but that completion to Jones is a good sign. Lawrence taking those sacks in a short time on the field? Not so much.

Did Lawrence hold onto the ball too long, or was it that the route concepts designed by offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer did Lawrence no favors? If you’re familiar with Schottenheimer’s work in Seattle, you may lean toward the latter explanation.

“I asked the same thing of [Schottenheimer],” head coach Urban Meyer said after the game, when asked that question. “I said, ‘How did he play?’ [Schottenheimer] said [Lawrence] did pretty good. I do believe he held the ball a little bit and I have to find out why. I’m anxious to talk to him.”

“He [Lawrence] certainly wasn’t awestruck. We just have to execute better. We have to protect him better. We have to get our wideouts healthy and just play better.”

It may be that Lawrence has to deal with this all season. Perhaps he can give Russell Wilson a call to see how he can crack the code. The negative grade here is just as much for the design of the passing game as it is anything having to do with Lawrence.