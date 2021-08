Saturday, August 21, 2021

1:00 pm

Event byPublic Event 3-Person ScrambleCost: $60/Player including MulligansAmount of Flights will be determined by the # of Entries. Deadline to sign – up is August 19th. Give us a call or send us a message if you plan to enter a Team.

