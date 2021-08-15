Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Proof of vaccination needed for some indoor activities in NYC starting tomorrow

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAS1T_0bSHpZD900

" Proof of vaccination needed for some indoor activities in NYC starting tomorrow Those who want to eat indoors, enter a theatre or work out inside a gym will have to show proof of vaccination starting Monday. The mandate means that people will need at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to take part in those activities. It will not be fully enforced until Sept. 13 to give businesses the ability to figure out how to follow the new mandate. The new requirement means only people with at least one vaccine dose can eat indoors, work out at indoor gyms and go to indoor concerts. Medical experts in New York City says the odds are against the unvaccinated as the delta variant continues to surge. The initiative is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC Plan" to stop the spread. "

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Concerts#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy