Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

What Researchers Know — & Don't — as School Year Gets Underway

By Beth Hawkins
Posted by 
The 74
The 74
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bk0DX_0bSHpOkO00

W ith the new school year getting underway, researchers are adamant that data gathered during the 2020-21 academic year lends new urgency to warnings they first sounded in the early days of the pandemic. Already behind academically, low-income students and children of color are increasingly disengaged from school and losing ground — especially in math and in early grades.

More alarming, the most disadvantaged children were also much less likely to take last spring’s assessments, suggesting that educators don’t yet have any idea how much learning loss their students have suffered. Indeed, a year and a half after COVID-19 forced nationwide school closures, it’s not clear how many students have disappeared from classrooms, are now homeschooling or will opt to learn remotely in the coming school year — if distance learning is even an option.

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter.

Even as the COVID-19 Delta variant and subsequent battles over school mask and vaccine mandates threaten the hoped-for return to normalcy, these mounting — and widely varying — losses in learning and enrollment should top education leaders’ agendas, researchers say.

“Our mantra, what we were trying to convey as a big picture point in [our recent] policy brief, is that the spending of American Rescue Plan funds should really reflect the disproportionate impact,” says Lindsay Dworkin, vice president of policy and advocacy at the nonprofit assessment company NWEA, which did some of the initial research on likely learning loss . “So we would call on states and districts to spend their funds in ways that support the students who need that support the most.”

Some key data points:

  • Third-graders in high-poverty schools who scored at the 39th percentile in math on NWEA’s MAP test in spring 2019 lost 17 points in spring 2021; higher-income students, who had averaged at the 70th percentile, lost just 6 points .
  • 22 to 25 percent of students of color and low-performing students did not show up for the test this past spring. NWEA researchers fear their academic losses are even more dramatic than those of low-income students who took the tests.
  • Just 9 percent of students in grades 2 through 8 in Newark scored well enough on the MAP to be considered at grade level, according to Chalkbeat .
  • In Texas, grade-level mastery on the end-of- year STAAR exam fell to 35 percent, down from 50 percent in 2019.

Related: COVID Learning Loss: New Texas Data Points to Impact of Pandemic, With Only One in Three El Paso Students Testing at Grade Level in Math

  • In Indiana, fewer than 29 percent of students passed both the state math and reading tests.
  • In Tennessee, 1 in 5 Black students and 1 in 4 Latinos scored at grade level on end-of-year exams, as did 16 percent of English learners and only 7 percent of students with disabilities.
  • Learning losses were smaller where there was more in-person schooling .
  • Enrollment dropped 3 percent nationally and by 13 percent among preschool and kindergarten students, according to the Center on Reinventing Public Education, while absenteeism increased.
  • In 33 states , 10,000 schools lost at least 20 percent of their kindergartners, and more than 1 million public school students did not enroll overall.

Related: D.C.’s Missing Students and the Rush to Avert a COVID Classroom Crisis

  • The number of students homeschooling in Indiana nearly doubled , to 21,000 , or 2 percent .
  • The number of Black families homeschooling increased 500 percent , according to U.S. Census data, rising from 3.3 percent to 16 percent .
  • Wisconsin saw its largest increase in homeschooling since 1984, with 32,000 students now learning at home.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

The 74

The 74

97
Followers
701
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home School#School Districts#American Rescue Plan#Nwea#Map#Chalkbeat#Covid Learning Loss#Latinos#English#U S Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EducationRapid City Journal

JOHNSON: Back to school

Summer is coming to an end and students across South Dakota are heading back to school. I was home to see my three boys off to start the 2021-2022 school year this week. While many schools in our state remained open during this past year, the same cannot be said about school districts across the country.
Educationcoloradokids.org

Spring CMAS results provide the first glimpse of significant effects of educational inequity during the 2020-2021 school year

Late last week, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) released state-level proficiency results from the spring 2021 CMAS assessments, offering a preliminary glimpse of how Colorado students were served over the 2020-2021 school year. The 2021 assessments were administered on a limited basis. Of the students who were able to come in to test, the English Language Arts (ELA) assessments were given to those in grades 3, 5 and 7, while Math assessments were given to students in grades 4, 6 and 8.
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Student Success and Retention: Where Do I Begin?

This spring, REST representatives met with a diverse spectrum of campus partners who shared their current retention and student success practices and suggestions for new strategies. We have compiled two resources for individuals and groups across campus:. Retention Strategies for Student Success (IC login required) Retention Opportunities Calendar (IC login...
Duncan, OKDuncan Banner

Local teacher completes English Learners Pilot Project

A successful and collaborative online pilot program that connected teachers with a variety of resources now plans to continue its mission in helping classroom teachers serve the needs of their English Learner students. Brenda Wheelock, Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence (OFE), said the OFE has completed a pilot project which helps...
Sylacauga, ALAnniston Star

Sylacauga's Eller: 'Everyone is ready for a normal school year'

SYLACAUGA — In her new post as superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools Dr. Michele Eller says the first week of school has been great. The number of students enrolling has continued to rise through the week, especially kindergarten students. Eller noted a major increase in enrollment over last year as more parents and students seek a “normal” school year.
Sylacauga, ALsylacauganews.com

Sylacauga City Schools Start and Dismissal Times

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – With the 2021-2022 school year now underway, schedules are as follows. Morning car rider drop-off begins at 7:20 a.m. Students should go directly to their teacher’s classroom. Staff will be stationed throughout the school to assist. All students in Kindergarten through Second Grade should be dropped off...
EducationAntelope Valley Press

Some helpful hints as school year gets underway

Today’s Sound On is about starting school. Dear Heloise: I’ve taught elementary school for many years and seen so many young children experience their first time away from home and family for the entire day. Some love it, while others throw tantrums or cry most of the day. If your...
Educationhot967.fm

MMA President urges caution as school year prep gets underway

The Delta variant and the recent increase in COVID cases is prompting renewed calls for vigilance from state health officials. The Minnesota Medical Association’s (MMA) President Marilyn Peitso says:. “It’s great that vaccination levels are creeping up, that’s good news…our way out of this pandemic really is for everybody to...
Las Vegas, NVaudacy.com

School year gets underway with virus on everyone's mind

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - It’s back to in-class learning for most of the Clark County School District beginning Monday. 95 percent of the estimated 310,000 in the nation's 5th-largest school district have chosen to attend class in person, while around five percent chose to continue with full-time distance learning.
Vandalia, ILvandaliaradio.com

Tools For School gets underway today

The 21st year of the Tools for School program begins today. Sally Miller talks about who is eligible and what you need to do. As Miller stated, Tools For School will be today from 9 am to 7 pm, tomorrow from 9 am to 7 pm and Saturday from 9 am to noon at the First Presbyterian Church at 1221 West Fillmore Street in Vandalia.
Educationfarmvilleherald.com

Historic enrollment in early childhood education programs announced

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday, Aug. 17, that increased investment in Virginia’s two largest state-funded preschool programs is expected to result in historic enrollment for the upcoming school year. The Commonwealth has authorized $151.6 million to Virginia Preschool Initiative and Mixed Delivery in fiscal year 2022, a $60.9 million increase from the previous school year and more than twice the investment made in fiscal year 2018. As a result, the Virginia Department of Education’s Virginia Preschool Initiative and the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation’s Mixed Delivery Preschool Grant Program anticipate serving more than 25,000 three- and four-year-olds this fall as employers reopen and students safely return to in-person instruction.
EducationTimes-Argus

Some schools to offer remote options

While K-12 schools across Vermont will return to in-person instruction this fall, some still plan to offer a virtual option. Coming out of last school year, the Agency of Education (AOE) instructed schools to return to in-person learning five days a week in the fall, largely discouraging remote learning. However,...
Educationpenbaypilot.com

Maine Dept. of Education launches website of vital resources to support LGBTQ+ students

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has launched a new section of its website devoted to improving school climate and support of LGBTQ+ students in Maine. “Every student in Maine has an irrefutable right to feel safe, recognized and valued in their school,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin (she/her/hers). “The Maine Department of Education is deeply committed to providing schools and educators the resources they need to ensure that theirs is a safe and welcoming climate, and to validating the voices and experiences of our LGBTQ+ students and school community members.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy