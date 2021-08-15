Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Watch: Chesson Hadley makes an ace, wins 1 million Wyndham Rewards Points for charity and then loses his mind

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chesson Hadley made his first career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour and charity is the big beneficiary.

Hadley aced the par-3, 160-yard 16th hole at Sedgefield Country Club in the final round of the Wyndham Championship and earned one million Wyndham Rewards Points for the charity Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization that feeds school children in the United States who are at risk of going hungry.

Hadley, who started his round on the back nine, used a 9-iron for his patented draw and the ball landed about 10 feet past the hole, caught the slope and rolled at a perfect pace towards the cup. As it creeped towards the center of the hole, Hadley yelled, “Go in! Go in!”

It did and then he really lost his mind. He lifted both arms to the sky, leaped in the air, kicked his feet up, pumped his fist, high-fived a competitor’s caddie, hugged his own and screamed, “I did it!”

Yes, he did. Go crazy, Chesson!

UPDATE: Hadley made the turn in 29 #59Watch and is projected to move to No. 126. He entered the week needing at least a 16th-place finish to have a chance of qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Photos: Wyndham Championship 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

