Star Wars fans have finally got a detailed explanation as to how Emperor Palpatine survived after Return of the Jedi to show up in The Rise of Skywalker. In a new blog post over on Star Wars‘ official website, Emily Shkoukani of the Lucasfilm Story Group finally explained in detail how Palpatine survived the events of Return of the Jedi when thrown into the depths of the second Death Star by Darth Vader. In fact, he didn’t so much “survive” as he did simply transfer his consciousness into a clone of himself.