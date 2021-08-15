Cancel
Patrick Stewart was teased about First Contact line

By Rachel Carrington
Cover picture for the articlePatrick Stewart was a different Picard on First Contact. Patrick Stewart had spent seven seasons as the no-nonsense captain of the Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as in the follow-up movie, Star Trek: Generations. He was diplomatic, unflappable, and confident in his abilities as the commanding officer. Rarely, if ever, did he lose his cool aboard the ship…until Star Trek: First Contact. According to Patrick Stewart, who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, the movie gave Captain Picard the opportunity to step outside of the norm and embrace feelings that had been simmering inside of him since he’d been assimilated by the Borg in the part one season three finale, The Best of Both Worlds.

redshirtsalwaysdie.com

