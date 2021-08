Search marketing is a marketing strategy that businesses are prioritizing all over the world. It includes search engine optimization (SEO), which involves optimizing a website to improve the quantity and quality of traffic the site receives. SEO is a marketing strategy that can promote your business to a larger audience than any other strategy. With the business world centering on a more digital platform due to technological innovation and the current Covid-19 pandemic, SEO is growing in importance. In fact, more than half of marketers in a survey by Conductor believe SEO is more important during the pandemic than it was previously.