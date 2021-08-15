Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Go Down by the Sea on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Broadway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige offers audiences a trip to the beach by playing tunes from stage shows that take place on, in or by the sea. Hear from Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Mamma Mia!, The Little Mermaid and more. Plus, take a visit to Schmigadoon and listen to songs from the new TV musical series. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Paige
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#By The Sea#Bbc Radio 2#Broadway Com#Bbc Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Theater & DanceBroadway.com

Watch Tony Yazbeck Talk About Bringing the New Musical Flying Over Sunset to Broadway

Tony Yazbeck at the press event for "Flying Over Sunset" in February 2020. (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Tony Yazbeck, who will take on the role of movie star Cary Grant in Flying Over Sunset. The new musical, written and directed by James Lapine with music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, is cleared for landing at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theatre beginning on November 11. "Tickets are on sale right now for the show," Yazbeck told Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper. "I can't believe I've just said that."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out After Carrie Ann Inaba Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Talk’

Following Carrie Ann Inaba stating she is officially departing from CBS’ The Talk, former co-host Sharon Osbourne speaks out about the news on Inaba’s Instagram page. “Wishing you all the success and a beautiful new journey! Luvs ya! ❤️” Osbourne wrote in Inaba’s post about leaving The Talk. This is the first time that Osbourne has actually addressed anything related to the daytime show.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Anne Hathaway apologizes for her role in “The Witches”

Anne Hathaway at the 2019 Golden Globes. On October 29, the fantasy comedy “The Witches” was released, in which the American actress Anne Hathaway plays a three-fingered witch. But not everyone was happy about the new flick. Quite the opposite: More and more activists and people with disabilities accused the production company Warner Bros. of associating differences in glass sizes with negative character traits. Among other things, this could mean that young viewers in particular react with caution or even fear to people who are actually physically impaired. Now Hathaway spoke up with a statement.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Ariana Grande shares rare photos of home life with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has given fans a rare glimpse into her home life with husband Dalton Gomez after sharing a series of sweet photos on Instagram. The couple, who have been dating since January 2020, have kept their relationship relatively low-key. But, on Saturday (August 21), Ariana took to socials to show off just how happy they are.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stacey Dooley turns heads in look we weren't expecting

Stacey Dooley knows the power of a good suit. The presenter cut an elegant figure on Friday as she posed up a storm on Instagram wearing a chic two-piece. The former Glow Up presenter teamed her tan coloured blazer and matching trousers with an oversized striped shirt which she left mostly unbuttoned, and a pair of pointed heels. She finished the look off by letting her long auburn hair frame her face.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed

The former WWE star The Rock not only has a fanbase in WWE for his stint in the company but all across the world due to his high-grossing movies in Hollywood. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the biggest stars in both industries. The Rock could return to WWE?
Providence, RIBroadway.com

Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli to Lead Pretty Woman National Tour

(Photos: c/o Allied Global Marketing) Welcome to Hollywood! Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli are set to star in the ucpoming national touring production of Pretty Woman as Edward and Vivian, respectively. As previously announced, performances will begin on October 6 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI before heading out across the country for a multi-city tour. Complete casting will be announced later.
MoviesPosted by
CBS Chicago

2’s Got Your Ticket: ‘Mamma Mia’ And ‘Shipwrecked! An Entertainment’

CHICAGO (CBS) — From singing into your hairbrush to theater under the stars, 2’s Got Your Ticket. Arts and entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole takes a look at two productions whose creatives say their shows are the perfect fit for where we find ourselves at this moment in time, but each for a different reason. Mamma Mia Yes, there will be spandex, and all those great Abba songs sung into a curling iron or hairdryer. “Thank goodness we’ve got that hairdryer in the show,” said Shanna Vanderwerker, choreographer for Music Theatre Works’ production of “Mamma Mia” at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts. Mamma Mia!...
MoviesBroadway.com

Get Ready for the Return of Broadway with the Stars of Aladdin and The Lion King

Bonita Hamilton, Stephen Carlile, Jonathan Freeman, Michael Maliakel, Don Darryl Rivera, L. Steven Taylor, Shoba Narayan, Brandon A. McCall, Michael James Scott and Tshidi Manye. Wish granted! As previously announced, Disney on Broadway is getting ready for the return of two of its fan-favorite productions. The Lion King will resume...
EntertainmentBroadway.com

The Gazillion Bubble Show Delays Off-Broadway Return by a Month

A scene from "The Gazillion Bubble Show" The long-running family entertainment The Gazillion Bubble Show has delayed its return to off-Broadway's New World Stages. Previously announced to resume performances on October 6, The Gazillion Bubble Show will now welcome audiences back on November 5. Tickets are now on sale. Created...
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Heather Headley, Sara Bareilles, Christian Borle, Ashley Park & More to Star in Into the Woods at Encores!

Heather Headley, Sara Bareilles, Christian Borle & Ashley Park. (Photos by Emilio Madrid & Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) New York City Center has announced initial casting for the 2022 Encores! season. As previously reported, the next chapter of the Tony-honored series, led by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos and Encores! Music Director Rob Berman will include The Tap Dance Kid, The Life and Into the Woods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy