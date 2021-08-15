Eight Horror Video Games To Play Before Halloween

As you are sitting in a quiet place, have you ever wondered for a moment about letting go of your worries and letting your mind take you away to a place where the sky is bright blue, and the color of the body of water looks like a combination of glitter and diamonds? A beautiful and peaceful place where you can let go of all the stress of a chaotic week and engage your brain in a fun and mindful activity that will help you be in the moment. During gaming time, gamers are familiar with that powerful and calming effect on their minds.