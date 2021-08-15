Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Eight Horror Video Games To Play Before Halloween

By Daniel Medina
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween isn’t too far away and there’s nothing better to do to prepare than hop into some of the best horror games out on the market. Horror games have been thriving in this day and age. The improved graphics, lighting, and AI developed have been able to create worlds and creatures straight out of nightmares. Which is a great thing for any fan of the horror genre that looks to have a few screams before bed. Here are eight games that you should definitely check out as Hallow’s Eve approaches.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frictional Games#Scary Games#Horror Games#Halloween#Ai#Gun Media#Pvp#Ea#The Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SPY

8 of the Scariest Video Games to Play Right Now — If You Dare

Playing video games is great because they often offer the player a truly immersive experience. So, naturally, horror video games are an essential part of the video gaming experience. The ability to deliver a scare — one that truly feels like it’s happening to you — is a special thing that only video games can do. Luckily for you, there are plenty of good horror games out there on the market if you’re in the mood to get scared. Of course, there are plenty of big-name franchises to play, but there have been quite a few independent game publishers out there...
Video GamesPitchfork

Nine Inch Nails’ Robin Finck Co-Launches New Video Game Studio, Working on Cosmic Horror Game

Nine Inch Nails touring guitarist Robin Finck and veteran video game director Cory Davis have announced a new arthouse game development studio called Eyes Out. The new company is a “fusion of visionary exploration and musical collaboration” between the two artists. Their first game, “a single-player immersive cosmic horror game with strong environmental storytelling elements,” is currently in development.
Orlando, FLflickdirect.com

More Ghoulishly Fun Details Revealed for Halloween Horror Nights 2021

Universal Orlando is preparing for its 30th annual Halloween Horror Nights and has released even more details for the world's premier Halloween event. The new details cover information on an array of twisted original haunted houses, five scare zones, and two live shows. Nightmare-inducing original stories brimming with terrifying creatures...
Video GamesThrive Global

Playing Video Games May Boost Your Happiness

As you are sitting in a quiet place, have you ever wondered for a moment about letting go of your worries and letting your mind take you away to a place where the sky is bright blue, and the color of the body of water looks like a combination of glitter and diamonds? A beautiful and peaceful place where you can let go of all the stress of a chaotic week and engage your brain in a fun and mindful activity that will help you be in the moment. During gaming time, gamers are familiar with that powerful and calming effect on their minds.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

80% of Gen Z and Millennials play video games as of 2021

Ever since the dawn of modern electronic advancements, video games have been ever-evolving to being a focal part of people’s pastimes and, most of the time, the next generation’s childhood memories. Even some adults today most likely have video games in their childhood memories, from classics like Pacman and Super Mario Brothers to more recent titles like League of Legends and PUBG. This article discusses how much millennials and Gen Z in 2021 love video and mobile games, from the latest report by Newzoo.
Softwarenewmilfordspectrum.com

Eight key disciplines to become a video game developer

In 2019, 32,262 million pesos entered Mexico thanks to the video game industry , according to The Competitive Intelligence Unit . So if you have thought about making a career in this area, either because you are a gamer or for any other reason, it is important that you know that several disciplines are involved in creating a video game.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Video Games You Should Play: The Blackout Club

The Blackout Club is a cooperative horror experience developed by Question. The Blackout Club refers to a group of teenagers that experience these blackouts where you wake up with scratches and dirt all over but no recollection of the night before. From the developer’s website, “There are others like you. Your new group of friends bonded over this shared secret, forming a club to investigate the cause of these BLACKOUTS. Together, you discovered a network of bizarre underground tunnels, hidden just beneath the surface of your quiet community. An uncanny, disorienting music beckoned from below.” It is available on Playstaion 4/5, Xbox One, and Steam.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

STOP your kids playing these video games now

Like movies and music, video games are released with specific age ratings that must be followed by parents. There are many games that children of all ages can enjoy with the right guidance and a healthy level of time management. But losing track of what’s downloaded onto a console, PC,...
MLBtelegraphherald.com

Video games: Four video games we are amped up for before end of 2021

The first few months of 2021 produced a handful of top-quality video games. "Returnal" delivered a unique story and fantastic gameplay, and "The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD" brought a decade-old Zelda game into the modern era. "Resident Evil: Village" reimagined the breadth of survival-horror and "MLB: The Show 21" continued to set a sports gaming standard, especially as it pertains to depth of controls and scaling difficulty.
MoviesBrainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Free Guy’ plays with video game tropes for fun

Ryan Reynolds plays a sweet but overlooked background video game character in the new release “Free Guy” now playing at the Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter and the Sunset Cinema in Jenkins. His character Guy is a “Non-Player Character,” or NPC in gamer lingo, who has an existential crisis. The...
Video Games101 WIXX

Can Playing Video Games Really Burn Calories? (Story)

Well this seems like dangerous information to have: A new study found two hours of playing video games can burn as many calories as 1,000 SIT-UPS. A gaming app called Stakester commissioned the study, so keep that in mind. Researchers used smart devices like Fitbits to track heart rates and...
Video Gamestwincitiesgeek.com

How Did This Get Played? Takes On the Bad and the Weird of Video Games

First there were podcasts. Now podcasts have spin-offs. Many people are familiar with podcast How Did This Get Made?, which reviews the worst-ever movies. It’s filled with riffs and just all around poking fun. How Did This Get Played? is the same concept, but with video games—Heather Anne Campbell and Nick Wiger make the commitment to play through games that are either the absolute worst or just very odd.
Movies/Film

Michael Myers and ‘The Purge’ Will Return to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) is right around the corner and the guest list of horror icons for this year’s event at Universal Studios Hollywood continues to fill out. We knew The Exorcist would be stopping by along with The Haunting of Hill House, but now our old friend Michael Myers and The Purge have sent in their blood-stained RSVPs, confirming that they will be making appearances as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy