While we all know that Kyle Lowry ended up moving to the Miami Heat through a sign and trade with the Toronto Raptors, many other teams were vying for his services, and for good reason. Kyle Lowry is a 6-time All-Star and a proven veteran who has won a championship in Toronto. He is an amazing facilitator and shooter, and Lowry tends to do all the little things that help a team win. With his playstyle, Lowry would likely fit on any team, whether it be a veteran team trying to win a championship or a young team in need of leadership and guidance.